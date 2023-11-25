BYU CB Eddie Heckard Toe Taps For Second Interception Of Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard tapped his toes to the turf after snagging an impressive interception during the Cougars’ game against the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Eddie Heckard picks off Alan Bowman for second time

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium (Capacity: 55,509) in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

With 14 seconds to play in the third quarter, Heckard picked off a pass by Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman for the second time. Heckard hauled in the pick on the sideline and tapped his feet to the ground before going out of bounds to create the turnover. Heckard’s pick gave the Cougars the ball at the BYU 33-yard line.

TOP TAP MAGIC 🪄 Eddie Heckard snags his second pick of the night right on the @BYUfootball sideline 😳 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/NJM0MYdrWs — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 25, 2023

Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Cowboys forced a punt on the subsequent drive.

The interception was Heckard’s second of the game.

Eddie Heckard is an absolute DAWG. What an interception. Incredible catch, toe tap. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Heckard’s first interception came with 12:47 left in the first half when the defensive back returned a pick to the end zone for a touchdown. Heckard’s pick-six gave the Cougars a 14-6 lead.

BYU’s game against Oklahoma State is broadcast on ABC, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

It was the first time that BYU had played Oklahoma State on a non-neutral field.

BYU entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak after dropping games to No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, and No. 14 Oklahoma. The Cougars currently own a 5-6 record, including 2-6 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma State came into the contest with an 8-3 record, including 6-2 in league games. The Cowboys will welcome the Cougars after defeating Houston in Week 12. Oklahoma State owns wins over Central Arkansas, Arizona State, Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, No. 9 Oklahoma, and Houston. The Cowboys have lost to South Alabama, Iowa State, and UCF.

Series History

The Cougars and Cowboys had played two times previously. Oklahoma State owned a 2-0 lead in the series entering 2023.

Oklahoma State and BYU first played in 1974 when the Cowboys beat the Cougars in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona. Oklahoma State defeated BYU, 16-6.

Two years later, the teams met again in the Citrus Bowl. Oklahoma State beat BYU in the Orlando, Florida game, 49-21.

