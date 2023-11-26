Southbound I-15 shutdown Saturday following one-vehicle crash

LAYTON — Southbound Interstate 15 was closed for a time Saturday afternoon in Davis County following a one-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near the Layton Parkway exit – milepost 330. According to the UHP, a gray Mazda 3 rolled over, with the lone occupant, a 34-year-old female, being transported with serious injuries.

According to the UHP, witnesses described the vehicle going more than 100 mph when it left the highway to the right, striking a barrier. It then rolled and landed in the middle of the freeway.

Delays extended well beyond Antelope Drive – milepost 332.