BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Runs For Touchdown In Overtime Against Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. – BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff kept the ball on a run-pass option play and sprinted into the endzone for an overtime touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium (Capacity: 55,509) in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

During the opening series of overtime, the Cougars found paydirt first thanks to a quarterback keeper. Retzlaff bounced outside and ran into the end zone for a go-ahead score.

Retzlaff’s run gave BYU a 34-27 lead.

Retzlaff entered the game having thrown for 487 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He’d also run for 119 yards and one touchdown this season.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

It was the first time that BYU had played Oklahoma State on a non-neutral field.

BYU entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak after dropping games to No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, and No. 14 Oklahoma. The Cougars currently own a 5-6 record, including 2-6 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma State came into the contest with an 8-3 record, including 6-2 in league games. The Cowboys will welcome the Cougars after defeating Houston in Week 12. Oklahoma State owns wins over Central Arkansas, Arizona State, Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, No. 9 Oklahoma, and Houston. The Cowboys have lost to South Alabama, Iowa State, and UCF.

Series History

The Cougars and Cowboys had played two times previously. Oklahoma State owned a 2-0 lead in the series entering 2023.

Oklahoma State and BYU first played in 1974 when the Cowboys beat the Cougars in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona. Oklahoma State defeated BYU, 16-6.

Two years later, the teams met again in the Citrus Bowl. Oklahoma State beat BYU in the Orlando, Florida game, 49-21.

