On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Who are the hostages released on Friday?

Nov 25, 2023, 5:39 PM

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances waiting outside the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneide...

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances waiting outside the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneider medical center on Nov. 24, 2023, amid preparations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (Fadel Senna, AFP/Getty Images)

(Fadel Senna, AFP/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY TARA JOHN, LAUREN IZSO, TAMAR MICHAELIS AND SOPHIE TANNO, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A group of hostages is recovering after being freed by Hamas as a temporary truce took effect, bringing a halt to fighting after weeks of conflict.

Thirteen Israeli civilians were freed along with 11 foreign nationals in the initial exchange. They are all said to be well, bringing to an end the first stage of the painstakingly negotiated arrangement between the warring sides with the help of foreign mediation.

More hostages were expected to be freed Saturday, but Hamas has delayed the transfer until the “terms” were agreed to by Israel relating to aid and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Here’s what you need to know about those released so far:

Israeli hostages

All but one of those freed on Friday were abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz, which was devastated during the October 7 attacks. More than a quarter of the community was killed or remains missing.

Yafa Adar, 85

Adar is a founder of Nir Oz and was the oldest person to be taken hostage. A video of her being taken into Gaza on a golf cart driven by Hamas militants went viral shortly after her abduction. “Her eldest grandson, Tamir Adar, a 38-year-old father-of-two, was also abducted, and is still held hostage,” a Nir Oz spokesperson said.

Margalit Moses, 77

The mother-of-three and grandmother of 10 is a retired biology teacher. She is also a cancer survivor who has diabetes, “fibromyalgia, and takes many additional medications,” said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel. The nature lover planned on traveling to Mozambique this winter.

Hana Katzir, 76

She is also a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz and the wife of the late Rami Katzir, 79, who was killed in their home. “A mother of three and grandmother of six. Her son Elad, 47 years old, was also kidnapped and is still in Gaza,” said Nir Oz’s spokesperson.

Adina Moshe, 72

The retired educator and Nir Oz resident is a mother of four and grandmother of 12. Her husband David (Sa’id) Moshe was killed in their home on October 7.

Daniel Aloni, 45, and Emilia Aloni, 5

Daniel Aloni was among three women who appeared in a hostage video released by Hamas late last month. She came to Nir Oz to visit family and was abducted alongside her daughter Emilia. Her sister Sharon Aloni-Cunio and other family members were kidnapped and remain in Gaza, says the Nir Oz spokesperson.

Doron Katz Asher, 34, Raz Asher, 4, Aviv Asher, 2

Doron visited Nir Oz with her family and was kidnapped with her two daughters, Aviv and Raz, as well as other family members, including Efrat Katz. She lives in Ganot Hadar and works as an accountant.

Her cousin, Dori Roberts, told CNN in October that he received a video posted to social media showing the two women and the girls being taken hostage by militants in the southern Israel kibbutz of Nir Oz. “She looked so horrified, confused and shocked,” he said of his aunt, Efrat, in the video.

His aunt’s 79-year-old partner and another relative were also taken hostage, Roberts said. “Those endless thoughts about, ‘Where are they? How are they doing? What are they going through every minute of the day?’ That can really drive you insane,” said Roberts.

Channa Peri, 79

Peri, who lived in Kibbutz Nirim, immigrated to Israel from South Africa in the 1960s. She worked in a grocery store and is a mother of three – one of whom was murdered on October 7 and another kidnapped. “She has diabetes, and suffers severe vision loss in one of her eyes,” said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in a statement.

Ruth Munder, 78, Karen Munder, 54, and Ohad Munder, 9

Ruth Munder, the 78-year-old Nir Oz resident who is a retired hairdresser and seamstress, was abducted along with her husband, her daughter Keren and her only grandson, Ohad. Her son, Roee, was killed on October 7, the Nir Oz spokesperson said. Her 78-year-old husband still remains in Gaza.

“She met her husband Avraham in the kibbutz… Ruth is a very talented woman, she was the librarian of the kibbutz and the seamstress. She also knits, paints, and sews. She is retired. Ruth attends classes and family trips,” said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Keren Munder, 54, is a physical education teacher for children with special needs was born and raised in Nir Oz. She was abducted along with her only son, Ohad, and her parents, Ruth and Avraham, said the Kibbutz spokesperson.

Ohad Munder, 9, “came to Nir Oz to visit family” when he was abducted alongside family members, the kibbutz spokesperson for Nir Oz said.

Foreign nationals

Thailand

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday released the names of the 10 Thai nationals who had been freed by Hamas the previous day.

They are: Nattawaree Munkan, Santi Boonprom, Boonthom Pankhong, Mongkol Phachuabboon, Vetoon Phoome, Vichai Kalapat, Bancha Kongmanee, Buddhee Saengboon, Uthai Toonsri and Uthai Saengnuan.

Israeli farms employ thousands of Thai labourers, according to Israel’s ministry of interior.

Nattawaree Munkan’s mother, Boonyarin Srichan, lives in Thailand’s Khon Kaen province with her 8-year-old granddaughter. She revealed how she “cried out of my happiness” when she heard the news of Munkan’s release.

Philippines

Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, a Philippine citizen, had been working as a caretaker in Israel when he was taken hostage on October 7. Avishay Ben Zvi, the son of the man Pacheco had been working for, said after the release that Pacheco was doing better than expected and had spoken with his wife back in the Philippines.

Poland

A Polish citizen was among the hostages released from Gaza Friday, Poland’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry did not provide any information on who the Polish citizen is, but used the feminine version of the noun for “citizen,” indicating the citizen is female. It is not yet known if she is a dual national.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Police officers inspect the compound of a kindergarten damaged during Russian drone strikes in Kyiv...

Maria Kostenko, Daria Tarasova-Markina, Jessie Yeung and Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Russia launches biggest drone attack against Kyiv since start of war, Ukrainian officials say

Russia on Saturday launched its largest drone attack against Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv since the start of its invasion, according to local officials.

2 hours ago

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses court in Minneapolis on June 25, 2021. (C...

Josh Campbell, Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz, Jamiel Lynch and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Derek Chauvin, former officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, authorities say

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, was stabbed Friday in a federal prison in Arizona,

3 hours ago

A satellite image of the world's largest iceberg, named A23a, seen in Antarctica on November 15, 20...

Amy Woodyatt, CNN

The world’s biggest iceberg is on the move

The world’s biggest iceberg – more than twice the size of Britain’s capital city - is on the move after decades of being grounded on the seafloor in Antarctica.

22 hours ago

Debris from the landslide in Wrangell, Alaska, is shown extending into the sea on November 22. Mand...

Taylor Romine and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Authorities identify those killed and still missing after Alaska landslide

Authorities on Friday released the names of the three people killed and three others still missing after a landslide in southern Alaska.

1 day ago

NASA's Psyche spacecraft is shown in a clean room at the Astrotech Space Operations facility near t...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

‘First light’: NASA receives laser-beamed message from 10 million miles away

An innovative experiment flying aboard NASA’s Psyche mission just hit its first major milestone: laser communications.

1 day ago

Eating a little before you start drinking can reduce your hangover symptoms, experts say. (MaximFes...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

How to prevent a hangover

You had a little too much to drink last night, and now you’re nursing that dreaded morning aftermath — a hangover.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Who are the hostages released on Friday?