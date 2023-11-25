BYU Fails To Reach Bowl Eligibility, Falls In Double OT At Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – The BYU Cougars came up short in their 2023 season finale and suffered a double-overtime loss on the road to the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

BYU’s 2023 season ends with loss to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

BYU lost to Oklahoma State in double overtime, 40-34.

Pregame

#BYU’s QBs going through pregame work here at Boone Pickens Stadium.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/MOAckyuIe7 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

#BYU’s starting offensive line without Kingsley Suamataia. LT – Brayden Kim

LG – Paul Maile

C – Connor Pay

RG – Weylin Lapuaho

RT – Caleb Etienne#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/U01pgUbQzA — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

BYU and Oklahoma State are set to kick in about 20 minutes from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Follow here for notes, milestones and more. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

Alumni Flag Bearers today:

Travis Bright (OL, 2006-09)

Scott Merkley (DB, 1992-1994)#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

Team Flag Bearers today:

USA – OL Sam Dawe

State – TE Mason Fakahua To celebrate Native American Heritage Month, BYU will also run out two Native American flags today.

Navajo Nation – Kalani Simeona (Strength coach)

Zuni Tribe – Joseph Namingha (Equipment staff)#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Jakob Robinson has been a star for #BYU this season. One of the most improved players in the program. Excellent tackle to get a third down stop. He has one year of eligibility remaining. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

I remember when #BYU offered OSU RB Ollie Gordon out of high school and thinking while watching his HUDL, how does this guy not have more offers? That combination of speed and size is quite the sight in person.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Third consecutive week with a disastrous turnover. Oklahoma State’s defensive line created pressure and rushed Retzlaff into a pitch that results in a fumble. Does #BYU make a change at QB or OL?#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

For the second consecutive week, #BYU rolls with an odd-man front. It holds strong to limit Oklahoma State to another field goal. Quite the stop after OSU started the drive on the BYU 19.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Jake Retzlaff puts the ball on the turf. He recovers. Two drives, two fumbles. Time is ticking on the season. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

I’d make a QB change if I’m A-Rod. Too many mistakes on the first two drives. Game is too important to wait and see if Retzlaff is going to play well. #BYU — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 25, 2023

Aidan Robbins is finding his groove in this #BYU offense. I know he was honored last week at Senior Day, but he has the ability to be the face of the offense next season if he returns.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Healthy Aidan Robbins and LJ Martin is a legit 1-2 punch at running back.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Second career rushing TD for QB Jake Retzlaff (2 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

Jake Retzlaff punches in a two-yard run for a score. #BYU‘s ground attack is coming alive again. Oklahoma State’s defense is 106th in stopping the run.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Onside Kick! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

BYU’s scoring drive was 9 plays, 73 yards and 5:03 off the clock. The Cougars ran 8 times for 64 of those yards, including the 2-yard TD by Retzlaff. RB Aidan Robbins ran 4 times for 44 yards. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

After an official review, #BYU‘s Enoch Nawahine blocked a player on Oklahoma State first before the recovery. So the onside kick is overturned.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

First quarter stats: pic.twitter.com/fSXzmKpDKq — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

Second Quarter

Oklahoma State’s mistake is #BYU‘s gain. Cougars are taking over at midfield. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

WHOA! Eddie Heckard! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

#BYU CB Eddie Heckard comes up with a pick-six. Brutal throw from OSU QB Alan Bowman. Easiest touchdown in Heckard’s life. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

CB Eddie Heckard’s second TD on defense this year (fumble recovery vs. Texas Tech). First pick-6 for BYU since CB Jakob Robinson against Cincinnati this year. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

#BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena told @kslsports this week that they were rolling with Ace Kaufusi at middle linebacker. They like his athleticism. He earned a lot of first-team reps in spring ball. Making the most of his opportunity today.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Now Jake Retzlaff is on fire in the passing game. What an effort from this #BYU team. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

50-yard reception is a season long for WR Keanu Hill (previous long this year 25 yards) and a season-long for QB Jake Retzlaff (previous long 30 yards). #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

Jake Retzlaff to Kody Epps for 25 yards. One play later, a deep shot, 50 yard deep shot from Retzlaff to Keanu Hill. Retzlaff is settling in. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Third rushing TD by WR Keelan Marion this season (11 yards). #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

What a play call from #BYU out of a timeout. Keelan Marion touchdown run on a sweep.#BYU is rolling here on a rainy night in Stillwater.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

It was the 5th scoring drive of 80 yards or more for BYU this season. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

#BYU‘s defense is now getting third down stops. Everything is going in favor of #BYU right now. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

First career completion for P Ryan Rehkow and reception for DE Tyler Batty (36 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

#BYU is holding nothing back. Fake punt on 4th & 6, Rehkow finds a wide open Tyler Batty down the middle. Man, Kalani Sitake is a gambler. But it pays off in that spot. Wow. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Tyler Batty tried to hurdle the Oklahoma State defender. Big 12 football is nuts! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Weather is not great here in Stillwater. Will Ferrin buries a 42-yard field goal with ease. Everything is working for #BYU as the Cougars build a three-possession lead.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

42-yard FG for K Will Ferrin. Last week Ferrin hit a career-long 49-yarder vs. Oklahoma. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

Raider Damuni is such a hard hitter. He’s going to be a good one for #BYU in the future. Still only a freshman.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

#BYU is 30 minutes away from bowl eligibility. How are you feeling Cougar fans? — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Different feeling in this game suddenly after Oklahoma State moved down the field with ease to open the second half with a touchdown. What’s the response from the #BYU offense?#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

5.5 sacks on the season for DE Tyler Batty #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

#BYU‘s defense, led by Tyler Batty, comes up with a much-needed stop. Felt like Oklahoma State was rolling with chunk plays every snap in this quarter. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

CB Eddie Heckard with his 2nd INT of the game, 5th of the season. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

Eddie Heckard is an absolute DAWG. What an interception. Incredible catch, toe tap. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Stats after 3Q: pic.twitter.com/yVNoXUiHTF — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 25, 2023

Fourth Quarter

First play of the fourth quarter. #BYU completes a pass but it’s well short of the sticks.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

TOP TAP MAGIC 🪄 Eddie Heckard snags his second pick of the night right on the @BYUfootball sideline 😳 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/NJM0MYdrWs — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 25, 2023

#BYU leads by a field goal. All of the momentum is in favor of Oklahoma State. BYU’s season is on the line with this offensive series. Can Jake Retzlaff generate something? — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

#BYU digs deep and comes up with a three-and-out. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

Touchdown Ollie Gordon. Oklahoma State leads with 53 seconds remaining. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

#BYU blocked the PAT. Whoa. Find a way to get into FG territory to give Will Ferrin a chance to send it to overtime.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

The PAT was blocked by OL Simi Moala. It is the first PAT block for the Cougars since DL Logan Taele in 2015 vs. Wagner. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 26, 2023

This is in Will Ferrin range. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

48-yard field goal attempt for Will Ferrin. – #BYU‘s season hangs in the balance.

– Oklahoma State looking to go to the Big 12 title game. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

WILL FERRIN! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

Second FG of the game for K Will Ferrin (48 yards). One shy of his career-high of 49 last week. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 26, 2023

Overtime! Will Ferrin boots a 48-yard field goal. BYU – 27

Oklahoma State – 27 pic.twitter.com/HvbLyf94fl — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 26, 2023

BYU’s last overtime game was last year against Baylor at home. It went to double OT and BYU won 26-20. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 26, 2023

Overtime

BYU is undefeated under Sitake in overtime (4-0). In addition to 2OT win over Baylor in 2022, wins include a 28-21 2OT win over Mississippi State at home in 2016, a 29-26 double-overtime win at Tennessee in 2019 and a 30-27 win over No. 24 USC, also in 2019. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 26, 2023

Jake Retzlaff scores on the quarterback keeper. Wow. This game man. #BYU leads in overtime. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

Retzlaff joins QB Kedon Slovis and RB LJ Martin as the only Cougars to score 2 rushing TDs in a game this year. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 26, 2023

Double Overtime

Final: Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (2OT) First time since 1955 that #BYU ends a season on a five-game losing streak. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

Great effort by #BYU but this game was lost in regulation when the Cougars went conservative in the second half. Another painful loss. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 26, 2023

Up next for BYU football

With the loss, the Cougars ended their 2023 campaign with a 5-7 record, including 2-7 in Big 12 Conference games.

BYU’s next game is at home against the Southern Illinois Salukis on August 31, 2024.

