KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Fails To Reach Bowl Eligibility, Falls In Double OT At Oklahoma State

Nov 25, 2023, 5:40 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

STILLWATER, Okla. – The BYU Cougars came up short in their 2023 season finale and suffered a double-overtime loss on the road to the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

BYU’s 2023 season ends with loss to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

BYU lost to Oklahoma State in double overtime, 40-34.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Overtime

Double Overtime

Up next for BYU football

With the loss, the Cougars ended their 2023 campaign with a 5-7 record, including 2-7 in Big 12 Conference games.

BYU’s next game is at home against the Southern Illinois Salukis on August 31, 2024.

BYU/Oklahoma State Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

