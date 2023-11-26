‘It’s the lifeblood of the city;’ Shoppers support Utah creators on Small Business Saturday

SOUTH SALT LAKE — On the heels of Black Friday, it’s a time for shoppers to look beyond the big box stores. For many, it’s a chance to see a side of Salt Lake they never knew existed.

Fifteen vendors brought their goods to sell at the Small Biz Bash in South Salt Lake Saturday.

Helping small businesses

They said when you put your money on gifts that are locally made it really helps everyone. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said 48 cents of every dollar spent on small businesses stays in the local economy.

Copperhive Vintage owner Jacqueline Whitmore invited the creators to her store in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

“Small business is my love, it’s the lifeblood of the city,” she said. “It creates culture in the city. It gives it life. The only way to ensure that is by spending your money locally.”

At Copperhive Vintage, running a small business is nothing new.

“We’ve been in business about eight years now,” Whitmore said. “We survived displacement two years ago to this location, so it’s been a whirlwind but a blessing in a horrible disguise too.”

She invited local creators to sell their goods at their store during the unofficial holiday.

“We have a lot of creative friends so we were just bringing our friends in kind of as a celebration,” she said.

Brick and Mortar

Rachel Kade owns Caffeinated Otter Crafts. She crochets whimsical and childlike items that are cottage core-inspired.

“It’s hard to have a brick and mortar on your own, and the internet is great if you’re tuned into the algorithm and you’re selling that way, but if you haven’t quite figured that part out, this in person venue is perfect for that,” she said.

She said she has made her own items by hand for decades.

“If you see crochet in a store and it’s really cheap, that’s not good because it means somebody’s not getting paid for their labor because it has to be handmade,” she said.

She relies on pop up markets like this to make a profit.

“This kind of thing really helps, especially at the beginning of the holiday season, an event like this can make our whole holiday season,” Kade said.

These creators put hard work and care into every stitch and each design. Every dollar they earn goes toward building up the community.

“We’re going to take the money we make here today and we’re going to spend it at Copperhive on other Christmas presents or with some of the other vendors here,” Kade said.

Kade and other vendors said they will donate some of their proceeds to local nonprofits and charities.

“Living in the kind of turbulent times that we do, I think the more you can help your neighbors, the better off you are,” Kade said. “I’m actually going to be donating a portion of my proceeds today to an organization called The Coconut Hut that does mutual aid outreach for unsheltered neighbors.”

Not stressing the competition

Whitmore said she’s not worried about competition when she invites fellow creators to sell their merchandise in her store.

“It’s the blessing of small business,” Whitmore said. “We all become friends, and we kind of build each other up.”

The vendors who participated in the Small Biz Bash are Thrifty Cammy’s, Tahoe Pine, Space Babes Art, Mother Muse, Bewitched Bath & Body Potion and Lotions, Bright & Stormy Kids, Tangerine Stardust, Eclipse Wolf, Evil Hand Shop, Trailer Park Liberace, Bluff Street Bandit, Caffeinated Otter Crafts, Chubby Dust Bunny, Part Wildflower SLC and Queerations.