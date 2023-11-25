Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Double Overtime Loss To Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – The BYU Cougars failed to clinch bowl eligibility and suffered a season-ending loss in double overtime to the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Instant takeaways from BYU’s loss to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

BYU fell to Oklahoma State in double overtime, 40-34.

Here are my instant takeaways from the Cougars’ fifth-straight loss:

No bowl game

For the first time since 1955, BYU football closed out a regular season with five consecutive losses. From starting the year at 4-1, BYU ends the year at 5-7.

BYU closes the 2023 season at 5-7. Now enters the offseason. pic.twitter.com/2K41H8xsyR — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

BYU showed a willingness to battle in the final two weeks of the season. But to come so close to bowl eligibility in both games sends the Cougars into a tough offseason.

Tough way to end in double overtime

Isaac Rex gets the ball stripped from him and he fumbles the ball after a catch in double overtime. It results in a recovered ball by Trey Rucker, sending Oklahoma State to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game.

Isaac Rex shows emotion after tough ending to the 2023 season at Oklahoma State in double overtime.#BYU #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/oC57T8y1Sv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 26, 2023

Will Ferrin is clutch for BYU

When it’s all said and done this season, the best transfer portal pickup might be Boise State transfer Will Ferrin. At Boise, Ferrin only handled kickoffs. For BYU, he’s given the Cougars a clutch kicker that comes up with long-distance field goals in pressure cooker spots.

The 48-yard field goal he buried down the middle was an impressive kick.

WILL FERRIN! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 26, 2023

Gutsy final drive from Jake Retzlaff and the BYU offense

BYU ran 10 plays in 53 seconds to put Will Ferrin in a spot to tie the game at the end of regulation. It was a roller coaster ride with some near interceptions, but they did enough to get Will Ferrin and the special teams unit in a spot to tie the game.

Eddie Heckard is an absolute “DAWG”

BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard has only played one season with the Cougars, but he’s a prototype for what cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford should want in future cornerbacks.

Heckard has a “DAWG” mentality, where he never gives up. The former Weber State graduate transfer produced two interceptions. His first pick resulted in the easiest touchdown of Heckard’s career after a brutal pass from Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman in the first quarter.

Eddie Heckard is an absolute DAWG. What an interception. Incredible catch, toe tap. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

But in the third quarter, Heckard pulled off one of the best interceptions you’ll find from a cornerback this season. Heckard bobbled the ball, hauled it in, and found a way to keep both feet in bounds. It was a critical takeaway as Oklahoma State was on the move as they tried to cut into BYU’s lead.

Jake Retzlaff’s inaccuracy has to be addressed

BYU rolled with Jake Retzlaff at quarterback for the fourth consecutive week. Throughout the entire game, Retzlaff was wildly inaccurate in the game. There was a brief stretch in the first half where Retzlaff connected with Kody Epps for a 20-yard gain, then a deep 50-yard ball to Keanu Hill.

Aside from that, there wasn’t much to write home about regarding Retzlaff through the air. BYU leaned into the passing game when they only led by three with a 24-21 lead. They picked up one first down, but stalled and the drive concluded with an inaccurate pass to Kody Epps.

The success in the first half, appeared to cause BYU’s staff to go all-in with Retzlaff. Was it the wrong move to not turn to Kedon Slovis? At no point in the game did Kedon Slovis remove the yellow hat and warm up.

On the final series of the game, Retzlaff had two near interceptions. But to his credit, he did enough when the game was on the line.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

