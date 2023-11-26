On the Site:
CRIME

Man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing in Lehi

Nov 25, 2023, 6:34 PM

FILE PHOTO: Lehi police are investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left a man in his 60s hosp...

FILE PHOTO: Lehi police are investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left a man in his 60s hospitalized. (Lehi Police Department/Facebook)

(Lehi Police Department/Facebook)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

LEHI — The Lehi Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Friday evening, in which a man suffered multiple stab wounds.

Lehi police say a woman in her 30s was taken into custody for investigation of aggravated assault. Police also say the two are roommates.

The incident occurred in the northeast part of the city around 7:20 p.m.

The victim is recovering in a hospital. Police say they are still trying to determine a motive.

No other information was available.

 

