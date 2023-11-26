Mountain Green home a total loss after early morning fire, no injuries

On the Site:
Nov 25, 2023, 6:59 PM

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Mountain Green early Saturday morning. (Morgan Fire & EMS)

(Morgan Fire & EMS)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


MOUNTAIN GREEN — No injuries were reported following a house fire in Mountain Green early Saturday morning.

The fire occurred in the area of 5988 Roundup Ct in the Rawlins Ranch Subdivision. Authorities were first notified of the fire around 6 a.m.

The two-story single family structure is considered a total loss by authorities.

According to a Facebook posting by Morgan Fire and EMS, when fire crews arrived on scene they found defensive fire conditions. Crews quickly got set up to minimize additional hazards.

(Morgan Fire & EMS) (Morgan Fire & EMS) (Morgan Fire & EMS)

“We were able to integrate our crews into theirs, helping with aerial operations and exposure protection. Our ambulance crew provided medical standby and rehab assistance for all firefighters on scene,” the Facebook posting read.

The homeowners were out of town, and the fire called under control around 9 a.m. Saturday.

An adjacent building suffered minor damage. It suffered some cracked windows due to the heat. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

