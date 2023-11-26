On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Biden, a pre-boomer, is losing the young voters Democrats need

Nov 25, 2023, 8:03 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a ceremo...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ZACHARY B. WOLF, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — It was kind of funny when whoever posts Instagram photos for Joe Biden celebrated the president’s birthday this week with an image of Biden smiling in front of a cake with a bonfire of candles – presumably 81 – on top of it. “Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!” the caption reads.

That wasn’t Biden’s only stab this week at poking fun at what might be his most glaring weakness, the widely held perception in opinion polls that he’s too old for another term.

At the annual White House turkey pardon, Biden made clear he was not there at the first pardon, 76 years ago, even though he was alive at the time. But then he seemed to make a generational gaffe when he conflated Beyonce’s tour with Taylor Swift’s, and then called the latter Britney Spears.

Rather than praise the birthday joke on Instagram, most commenters have taken the opportunity to criticize his support for Israel. The content of Instagram comments is not a valid measure of any sentiment, but it is true that when people see that content in their feed, they will also see the criticism.

Who knows if the Israel-Hamas war will still be a major top-of-mind issue for American voters when they go to polls in less than a year.

Who knows what will happen with the economy, one of the many areas along with his handling of Israel where polls suggest Biden has weak support, even among Democrats.

Policy tweaks and the natural course of events could change the framework of those storylines.

One thing that won’t change is that Biden will still be the oldest-ever president. While he has poked fun at himself before, the series of jokes on his birthday could be an acknowledgement that his age is an issue to defuse.

Democrats rely on young voters

When Democrats win elections, it is frequently because of turnout by younger voters. In 2022, when Democrats held onto the Senate and only narrowly lost the House, CNN’s Harry Enten wrote they “would have gotten crushed” without younger voters.

So it is with alarm that Democrats must be looking at an NBC News poll out this week that confirms a dramatic drop in Biden’s support among young voters.

Biden is actually narrowly trailing former President Donald Trump among voters ages 18-34 in that NBC poll. Biden won voters ages 18-29 with 60% of the vote in 2020, according to exit polls. A CNN poll released in early November found a similar drop.

It’s important to remember that these current polls are among a pool of all registered voters, which is larger than the subset of people who will actually show up to vote.

Disagreement over Israel

It is Biden’s strong support for Israel that seems to be contributing to a generational wedge between Democrats.

In that NBC poll, only about a third of registered voters approved of his handling of the situation in Israel and only about half of Democrats approved. A majority of Democrats in the poll said Israel had gone too far in its response to the terror attacks by Hamas.

CNN’s John King found more anecdotal evidence in a new report from college campuses in Michigan, which has a large Muslim population. He talked to multiple students who said they supported or volunteered for Biden in 2020 but won’t be doing so this year.

Rather than support Trump, who has talked about reviving his ban on people from mostly Muslim countries traveling to the US, students told King they may not vote at all or may opt for a more liberal third-party candidate.

The writer Franklin Foer wrote a book about Biden, “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.” Appearing on CNN’s “Inside Politics” on Tuesday, he said perceptions of Israel have changed around Biden.

“I think part of the generational divide is when Biden was a younger person, Zionism and liberalism were much more deeply interconnected and there was a sense that Israel was an underdog nation,” Foer said. The nation of Israel was founded in 1948.

Predating the baby boom

Flip the age issue around and look at Biden’s current difficulty connecting with younger voters not as that of an octogenarian but as someone whose birthday in 1942 predates the post-World War II baby boom, which lasted from 1946 to 1964.

There was a string of four boomer presidents, three of whom (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Trump) were all born in 1946, technically the first year of the boom. The fourth, Barack Obama, is technically a boomer as he was born in 1961. There is some gray area between generations, and Obama has written of not really identifying as a baby boomer.

And then, the country went back in time from a president born in 1946 to one born in 1942 when it traded in Trump for Biden.

Incremental changes to the electorate may have important impacts in the coming years, particularly as baby boomers and voters Biden’s age represent an ever-smaller portion of the people voting. CNN’s Ronald Brownstein has written repeatedly about the changing demographics of the country and how that is affecting its politics.

“We are right now at the teetering edge of the influence of the baby boomers,” the University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald told Brownstein back in May for one such story. “They are just starting to enter those twilight years in their turnout rates, while other [more diverse] groups are maturing. So we are right at that cusp – that critical point of where things are going to start changing.”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Black Friday shoppers at Tanger Phoenix Outlets in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 24. (Nicole Mullen, T...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Energized shoppers break one-day holiday sales record

(CNN) — Whether they jostled through brick-and-mortar stores or toggled between tabs and virtual carts, holiday shoppers were eager to participate in Black Friday this year. Both in-store and online retail sales increased year-over-year unadjusted for inflation, according to Mastercard’s SpendingPulse insights, which noted that apparel, jewelry and restaurant categories saw considerable spikes. In-store sales jumped […]

2 hours ago

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances waiting outside the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneide...

Tara John, Lauren Izso, Tamar Michaelis and Sophie Tanno, CNN

Who are the hostages released on Friday?

A group of hostages is recovering after being freed by Hamas as a temporary truce took effect, bringing a halt to fighting after weeks of conflict.

4 hours ago

Police officers inspect the compound of a kindergarten damaged during Russian drone strikes in Kyiv...

Maria Kostenko, Daria Tarasova-Markina, Jessie Yeung and Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Russia launches biggest drone attack against Kyiv since start of war, Ukrainian officials say

Russia on Saturday launched its largest drone attack against Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv since the start of its invasion, according to local officials.

5 hours ago

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses court in Minneapolis on June 25, 2021. (C...

Josh Campbell, Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz, Jamiel Lynch and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Derek Chauvin, former officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, authorities say

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, was stabbed Friday in a federal prison in Arizona,

6 hours ago

A satellite image of the world's largest iceberg, named A23a, seen in Antarctica on November 15, 20...

Amy Woodyatt, CNN

The world’s biggest iceberg is on the move

The world’s biggest iceberg – more than twice the size of Britain’s capital city - is on the move after decades of being grounded on the seafloor in Antarctica.

1 day ago

Debris from the landslide in Wrangell, Alaska, is shown extending into the sea on November 22. Mand...

Taylor Romine and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Authorities identify those killed and still missing after Alaska landslide

Authorities on Friday released the names of the three people killed and three others still missing after a landslide in southern Alaska.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Biden, a pre-boomer, is losing the young voters Democrats need