Keyonte George Steps Up In Lauri Markkanen’s Absence

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen against the Pelicans and rookie guard Keyonte George stepped up in the All-Star’s absence.

Utah trailed New Orleans by seven at the end of the first, 29-22.

🙏 Still giving thanks for buckets like these 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XWfeqTjGdo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 26, 2023

George posted 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in the opening quarter.

The rookie led the Jazz in scoring early on.

George showed off his range as well as his playmaking ability.

The Jazz needed it with Jordan Clarkson also sidelined with an illness.

🧘 namaste right here 🧘 pic.twitter.com/Yeseq9sOBi — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 26, 2023

Shorthanded Jazz Host Pelicans

Utah will be without Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson on Saturday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

The injuries come at an inopportune time for a struggling Jazz roster in desperate need of a win.

The Jazz have opened the season with a 4-11 record, and have lost four straight including an embarrassing 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 11/25): *OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring soreness) *OUT – Jordan Clarkson (illness) *PROBABLE – Walker Kessler (left elbow sprain) OUT – Josh Christopher (G League – Two-Way) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (G League – On Assignment) OUT -… — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Portland led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter before the Jazz halved the deficit in the final minutes. Markkanen and Clarkson as the Jazz’s two leading scorers cominbing for 42 points per game.

Kessler is probable to return to the Jazz after missing the team’s last seven games. The All-Rookie center averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks over his first eight appearances.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.