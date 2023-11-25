On the Site:
Keyonte George Steps Up In Lauri Markkanen’s Absence

Nov 25, 2023, 8:13 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen against the Pelicans and rookie guard Keyonte George stepped up in the All-Star’s absence.

Utah trailed New Orleans by seven at the end of the first, 29-22.

George posted 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in the opening quarter.

The rookie led the Jazz in scoring early on.

George showed off his range as well as his playmaking ability.

The Jazz needed it with Jordan Clarkson also sidelined with an illness.

Shorthanded Jazz Host Pelicans

Utah will be without Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson on Saturday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

The injuries come at an inopportune time for a struggling Jazz roster in desperate need of a win.

The Jazz have opened the season with a 4-11 record, and have lost four straight including an embarrassing 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Portland led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter before the Jazz halved the deficit in the final minutes. Markkanen and Clarkson as the Jazz’s two leading scorers cominbing for 42 points per game.

Kessler is probable to return to the Jazz after missing the team’s last seven games. The All-Rookie center averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks over his first eight appearances.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

