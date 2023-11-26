Man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moab

MOAB — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person is dead following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday evening near Moab.

The UHP tells KSL that an adult male, believed to be in his 50s, was walking along US-191 near milepost 137 about eight miles north of Moab, when a semi struck him around 6:20 p.m. The UHP says the victim died as a result of his injuries. The UHP also says the victim was wearing dark clothing.

The driver of the semi has been cooperative with the investigation.

One lane of the northbound portion of US-191 is closed as a result of the crash. The southbound lanes have remained open.