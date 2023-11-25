Jazz Guard Kris Dunn Intercepts Pass, Drives For Layup Against Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Kris Dunn picked off a pass before taking it to the other side of the court for a layup during the first half of Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kris Dunn scores after steal during Pelicans-Jazz game

The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, November 25.

With 6:27 left in the second quarter, Dunn snatched a bad pass by New Orleans’ Jordan Hawkins and dribbled the ball toward the hoop. The guard shielded the ball with his body before making a layup to cut New Orleans’ lead to 38-35.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Pelicans by 10 points, 53-43. Dunn had six points on 3-5 shooting. The Providence product also had three rebounds, one assists, and two steals in 14 minutes on the court.

This season, Dunn is averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 9.6 minutes per contest.

Utah’s game against Phoenix is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring soreness) and Jordan Clarkson (illness) on Saturday night when they host the Pelicans.

The Jazz announced the absences after the team returned from an 0-2 road trip with blowout losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

After missing the last two and a half weeks with an elbow injury, second-year center Walker Kessler is listed as probable for the Jazz against the Pelicans.

Markkanen, Clarkson Out For Jazz

The injuries to Markkanen and Clarkson come at an inopportune time for a struggling Jazz roster in desperate need of a win.

The Jazz have opened the season with a 4-11 record, and have lost four straight including an embarrassing 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Portland led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter before the Jazz halved the deficit in the final minutes. Markkanen and Clarkson as the Jazz’s two leading scorers cominbing for 42 points per game.

Kessler is probable to return to the Jazz after missing the team’s last seven games. The All-Rookie center averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks over his first eight appearances.

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are OUT for the @utahjazz tonight against the @pelicansnba. However, second-year center Walker Kessler is probable to return. #TakeNote https://t.co/NdnaFrPEs0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Pelicans Coming Off Late Win Over Clippers

The Pelicans will be on short rest when they face the Jazz after beating the Clippers 116-106 in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points in the win while Brandon Ingram added 30.

After a 4-6 start to the season, the Pelicans have found their stride in recent weeks. New Orleans has won five of their last six games dating back to November 14 with their lone loss coming by a single point against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum (lung) and Trey Murphy III (knee) against the Jazz.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland