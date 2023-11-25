Jazz Big Man Omer Yurtseven Flying With Pelicans In Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Dunks on both sides of the half from seldom-used big man Omer Yurtseven helped give the Jazz life as they try to stop a four-game losing skid.

The Jazz (4-11) are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in the first of two straight games between the teams at Delta Center.

The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas??? Oh that’s 𝗬𝗨𝗥𝗧𝗦𝗭𝗡 pic.twitter.com/A1OYJ0Tnvl — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 26, 2023

Rookie point guard Keyonte George went to the basket, throwing up a driving layup that caromed to the seven-footer. Yurtseven rose and threw down a second-chance dunk to bring the Jazz deficit to single-digits.

After trailing 53-43 at the half, Yurtseven combined with George, this time on an alley-oop dunk that cut the Pelicans lead to five less than two minutes into the second half.

John Collins leads Utah with ten points. George has nine points, six rebounds, and four assists. Rookie Jordan Hawkins leads all scorers with 20 points as New Orleans maintains a 61-55 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Banged-Up Jazz Look To Rebound Against Pelicans

The injuries to Markkanen and Clarkson come at an inopportune time for a struggling Jazz roster in desperate need of a win.

The Jazz have opened the season with a 4-11 record, and have lost four straight including an embarrassing 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 11/25): *OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring soreness) *OUT – Jordan Clarkson (illness) *PROBABLE – Walker Kessler (left elbow sprain) OUT – Josh Christopher (G League – Two-Way) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (G League – On Assignment) OUT -… — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Kessler is probable to return to the Jazz after missing the team’s last seven games. The All-Rookie center averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks over his first eight appearances.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum (lung) and Trey Murphy III (knee) against the Jazz.

After a 4-6 start to the season, the Pelicans have found their stride in recent weeks. New Orleans has won five of their last six games dating back to November 14 with their lone loss coming by a single point against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pels entered the night on short rest after beating the Clippers 116-106 in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points in the win while Brandon Ingram added 30.

How To Watch Jazz And Pelicans

The Jazz are hosting the Pelicans on Saturday in Salt Lake City. The game is televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

