Fourth Quarter Run Helps Jazz Cut New Orleans Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – The Jazz opened the final period on a 9-2 run, slicing the Pelicans lead to 79-77 with 9:22 to play.

The Jazz (4-11) are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in the first of two straight games between the teams at Delta Center.

Kessler provided the highlights on the offensive end as he picked up a double-double in his first game back from injury. Kessler was on the receiving end of a Kelly Olynyk alley-oop that got the Delta Center crowd rocking.

After a timeout, the Jazz continued its run with back-to-back threes from Ochai Agbaji and Olynyk.

Utah leads 85-84 with 7:12 left to play.

Banged-Up Jazz Look To Rebound Against Pelicans

The injuries to Markkanen and Clarkson come at an inopportune time for a struggling Jazz roster in desperate need of a win.

The Jazz have opened the season with a 4-11 record, and have lost four straight including an embarrassing 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Kessler is probable to return to the Jazz after missing the team’s last seven games. The All-Rookie center averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks over his first eight appearances.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum (lung) and Trey Murphy III (knee) against the Jazz.

After a 4-6 start to the season, the Pelicans have found their stride in recent weeks. New Orleans has won five of their last six games dating back to November 14 with their lone loss coming by a single point against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pels entered the night on short rest after beating the Clippers 116-106 in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points in the win while Brandon Ingram added 30.

How To Watch Jazz And Pelicans

The Jazz are hosting the Pelicans on Saturday in Salt Lake City. The game is televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

