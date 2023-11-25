Game Blog: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz snapped their four-game losing streak with a 105-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 16 points while New Orleans was led by Brandon Ingram’s 26.

The Jazz were playing without Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring soreness) and Jordan Clarkson (illness).

With the win, the Jazz climbed to 5-11 on the season.

First Quarter

With the altered starting lineup, John Collins tried to create off the dribble on three consecutive possessions all of which came up empty.

Keyonte George, who had been the Jazz’s most reliable ballhandler had two turnovers in the first three minutes, and added a third against the pressure of Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels.

Despite their early struggles the Jazz starters were all +3 in the first quarter, and everyone off the bench was -9.

After one the Jazz trailed the Pelicans 29-22 after one.

Second Quarter

Over the first six possessions of the second quarter, the Jazz had one made field goal, two misses, and three turnovers.

With Kris Dunn in the lineup the Jazz were making better passes on the perimeter, something Will Hardy said was a problem during his pregame media session, but the team was ice cold in the first half shooting just 5-21 from deep.

Without Lauri Markkanen or Jordan Clarkson the Jazz simply don’t have a player capable of creating their own offense, and they aren’t a good enough passing team to generate reliable looks near the rim when threes aren’t falling.

At the half the Jazz trailed the Pelicans 53-43.

Third Quarter

The Jazz shooting improved in the third quarter, but so did the Pelicans, and as a result, they were unable to make up any ground on the double-digit halftime deficit.

Collin Sexton was 0-9 over his last two games before hitting a three late in the third to cut the Pelicans lead to nine.

He then found Talen Horton-Tucker for a three as the second-unit backcourt trimmed the deficit to six.

The Jazz won the third quarter 25-24, but still trailed the Pelicans 77-68 after three.

Fourth Quarter

After a 1-6 start to the game, Walker Kessler found his groove connecting on three baskets at the rim including an alley-oop and an and-one, trimming the Pelicans lead to two with just under 10 minutes to play.

The Pelicans were playing at altitude on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Los Angeles Clippers late Friday and appeared to run out of gas early in the fourth.

The Jazz took an 85-84 lead with 7:45 left to play on a Kelly Olynyk three.

Collin Sexton caught fire midway through the fourth scoring eight points in a little over 90 seconds with the Jazz desperately looking for consistent offense, and helped build a 98-95 lead.

The Jazz beat the Pelicans 105-100.

