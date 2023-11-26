Big 12 Power Rankings: End Of Regular Season Edition

STILLWATER, Okla. – We’ve reached the end of the college football season, so it’s a perfect time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

The Big 12 Championship Game will be Texas versus Oklahoma State. Just as we all predicted, right? The final weekend of the regular season was far different for both teams.

Texas steamrolled through Texas Tech 57-7 with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on hand to watch the game. Then on Saturday, Oklahoma State erased an 18-point deficit to BYU to storm back and take the lead.

*whispers* Ollie scored on this play 🤭 pic.twitter.com/vqNtl8OqTt — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 26, 2023

BYU extended the game into double-overtime, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma State punched its ticket to Arlington.

Nine teams from the 14-team Big 12 will be playing in the Bowl Season. That ties the SEC and Big Ten.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Championship Week

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering Championship Week.

1. Texas (11-1, 8-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 57, Texas Tech 7

This week: vs. Oklahoma State | Big 12 Championship Game | 10 a.m. (MST) | ABC

2. Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (2OT)

This week: vs. Texas | Big 12 Championship Game | 10 a.m. (MST) | ABC

3. Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

Oklahoma 69, TCU 45

Next: Bowl Game

4. Iowa State (7-5, 6-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 3)

Iowa State 42, Kansas State 35

Next: Bowl Game

5. West Virginia (8-4, 6-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5

West Virginia 34, Baylor 31

Next: Bowl Game

6. Kansas State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 2)

Iowa State 42, Kansas State 35

Next: Bowl Game

7. Kansas (8-4, 5-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Down 1)

Kansas 49, Cincinnati 16

Next: Bowl Game

8. Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8

Texas 57, Texas Tech 7

Next: Bowl Game

9. UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Up 1)

UCF 27, Houston 13

Next: Bowl Game

10. TCU (5-7, 3-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

Oklahoma 69, TCU 45

Next: End of Season

11. BYU (5-7, 2-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (2OT)

Next: End of Season

12. Houston (4-8, 2-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12

UCF 27, Houston 13

Next: End of Season

13. Cincinnati (3-9, 1-8 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13

Kansas 49, Cincinnati 16

Next: End of Season

14. Baylor (3-9, 2-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14

West Virginia 34, Baylor 31

Next: End of Season

