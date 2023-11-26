On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Power Rankings: End Of Regular Season Edition

Nov 26, 2023, 10:57 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

STILLWATER, Okla. – We’ve reached the end of the college football season, so it’s a perfect time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

Every week, KSL Sports Zone host Alex Kirry and I drop our Big 12 power rankings on our radio show, “First & 12.”

It airs on Sundays from 10 a.m. until Noon, then re-airs from 3-5 p.m. on KSL NewsRadio and the KSL Sports Zone.

You can also listen to the show on the KSL Sports app and all major podcasting platforms.

The Big 12 Championship Game will be Texas versus Oklahoma State. Just as we all predicted, right? The final weekend of the regular season was far different for both teams.

Texas steamrolled through Texas Tech 57-7 with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on hand to watch the game. Then on Saturday, Oklahoma State erased an 18-point deficit to BYU to storm back and take the lead.

BYU extended the game into double-overtime, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma State punched its ticket to Arlington.

Nine teams from the 14-team Big 12 will be playing in the Bowl Season. That ties the SEC and Big Ten.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Championship Week

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering Championship Week.

1. Texas (11-1, 8-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 57, Texas Tech 7

This week: vs. Oklahoma State | Big 12 Championship Game | 10 a.m. (MST) | ABC

2. Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (2OT)

This week: vs. Texas | Big 12 Championship Game | 10 a.m. (MST) | ABC

3. Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

Oklahoma 69, TCU 45

Next: Bowl Game

4. Iowa State (7-5, 6-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 3)

Iowa State 42, Kansas State 35

Next: Bowl Game

5. West Virginia (8-4, 6-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5

West Virginia 34, Baylor 31

Next: Bowl Game

6. Kansas State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 2)

Iowa State 42, Kansas State 35

Next: Bowl Game

7. Kansas (8-4, 5-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Down 1)

Kansas 49, Cincinnati 16

Next: Bowl Game

8. Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8

Texas 57, Texas Tech 7

Next: Bowl Game

9. UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Up 1)

UCF 27, Houston 13

Next: Bowl Game

10. TCU (5-7, 3-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

Oklahoma 69, TCU 45

Next: End of Season

11. BYU (5-7, 2-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (2OT)

Next: End of Season

12. Houston (4-8, 2-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12

UCF 27, Houston 13

Next: End of Season

13. Cincinnati (3-9, 1-8 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13

Kansas 49, Cincinnati 16

Next: End of Season

14. Baylor (3-9, 2-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14

West Virginia 34, Baylor 31

Next: End of Season

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Boise State-UNLV Set For Mountain West Title Game After Computer Breaks Tie For First

UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon Move Up

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sparks Jazz In Win Over Pelicans

The shorthanded Utah Jazz took advantage of a tired New Orleans Pelicans squad earning a much-needed 105-100 win.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Game Blog: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Pelicans

The Utah Jazz snapped their four-game losing streak with a 105-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fourth Quarter Run Helps Jazz Cut New Orleans Lead

The Utah Jazz opened the final period on a 9-2 run, slicing the New Orleans Pelicans lead to 79-77 with 9:22 to play.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Big Man Omer Yurtseven Flying With Pelicans In Salt Lake

Dunks on both sides of the half from Omer Yurtseven helped give the Jazz life as they try to stop a four-game losing skid. 

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Big 12 Power Rankings: End Of Regular Season Edition