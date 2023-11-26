On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon Move Up

Nov 26, 2023, 12:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AP – No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, giving the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season.

AP Top 25 Rankings

Georgia remained No. 1 as the two-time defending national champions have been for 24 straight polls, dating back to the middle of the last season. The Bulldogs received 52 of 62 first-place votes.

Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The Buckeyes slipped from second to No. 6, clearing the way for Washington to reach its best ranking since finishing the 2000 season at No. 3 and setting up a top-five matchup with Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday in Las Vegas.

The final Pac-12 championship game in the conference’s current form before 10 members leave for other Power Five conferences will be its first matching top-five teams.

The last time there were two Pac-12 teams in the top five of the AP poll was 2016, when Southern California finished No. 3 and Washington No. 4. The last time it happened during the season was Oct. 6, 2013, when Oregon was No. 2 and Stanford was fifth.

No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama held their places Sunday. Missouri moved up one spot to ninth and Penn State to No. 10.

POLL POINTS

The same eight teams have been the top eight teams in the country for five straight weeks, with the only loss among those teams during that span being Ohio State’s to Michigan.

The last time there was no team turnover in the top eight for that long was 2008 in Weeks 11-15. That year Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, USC, Penn State, Utah and Texas Tech held the top eight spots in some order for five weeks.

Among the top eight teams there are only four losses, one each for Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Alabama. Of those four losses, three have come to other teams in the top eight: Oregon lost to Washington, Ohio State lost to Michigan and Alabama lost to Texas.

Texas’ loss came to No. 12 Oklahoma. Extend it out to the top 12 to include No. 11 Mississippi and the only loss to a currently unranked team among that group is Oklahoma’s to Kansas.

IN-N-OUT

North Carolina State and SMU made their AP Top 25 season debuts this week, raising to 44 the total number of teams to be ranked for at least a week this season.

Falling out for the first time this season was Tennessee, which finished its regular season 8-4 with a victory over Vanderbilt after barely hanging on at No. 25 last week.

Kansas State also dropped out again after losing a high-scoring game in the snow to Iowa State.

CONFERENCE CALL

Five teams from non-Power Five conferences in the AP Top 25 is the most since the final 2021 poll.

SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 8, 9, 11, 13).

Pac-12 — 4 (Nos. 3, 5, 14, 21-tie).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 2, 6, 10, 18).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 4, 15, 21-tie).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 12, 19).

American — 2 (Nos. 17, 25).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 20).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 24).

Mid-American — 1 (No. 23).

Independent — 1 (No. 16).

RANKED vs. RANKED

RELATED STORIES

— No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta, Southeastern Conference championship.

— No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan in Indianapolis, Big Ten championship.

— No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington in Las Vegas, Pac-12 championship.

— No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

— No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas in Arlington, Texas, Big 12 championship.

— No. 25 SMU at No. 17 Tulane, American Athletic Conference championship.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Boise State-UNLV Set For Mountain West Title Game After Computer Breaks Tie For First

UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: End Of Regular Season Edition

The 14-team Big 12 wrapped up its one and only year on the gridiron together.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sparks Jazz In Win Over Pelicans

The shorthanded Utah Jazz took advantage of a tired New Orleans Pelicans squad earning a much-needed 105-100 win.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Game Blog: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Pelicans

The Utah Jazz snapped their four-game losing streak with a 105-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fourth Quarter Run Helps Jazz Cut New Orleans Lead

The Utah Jazz opened the final period on a 9-2 run, slicing the New Orleans Pelicans lead to 79-77 with 9:22 to play.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Big Man Omer Yurtseven Flying With Pelicans In Salt Lake

Dunks on both sides of the half from Omer Yurtseven helped give the Jazz life as they try to stop a four-game losing skid. 

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon Move Up