On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Boise State-UNLV Set For Mountain West Title Game After Computer Breaks Tie For First

Nov 26, 2023, 12:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AP – UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday after a computer ranking was used to break a three-way tie for first place.

Boise State, UNLV and San Jose State each finished the regular season 6-2 in conference play. Because all three teams did not face each other and no team was included in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the tie was broken by an average of four computer rankings from Anderson & Hester, Colley Matrix, Massey and Wolfe.

San Jose State beat UNLV 37-31 on the road Saturday for its sixth straight win after a 1-5 start, but the computer rankings listed UNLV first among the three teams tied for first, allowing the Rebels to host the championship game. Boise State was second and San Jose State third.

“It’s unfortunate. I think we were one of the top two teams in the league,” SJSU athletic director Jeff Konya told The Associated Press. “I’m sure the other institutions and athletic directors and administrations would say similar things for their program and advocate there. It’s unfortunate that somebody was going to be the third wheel, and apparently the computer decided it was us.”

RELATED STORIES

The Mountain West said in a statement that when divisional play was eliminated in 2022, the tiebreaker system was reviewed and changed to ensure the two teams with the strongest body of work are in the championship game.

The CFP ranking (or computer rankings if no team is ranked in the CFP) became the third tiebreak after win percentage in conference play and head-to-head matchups.

“That’s the thing about computers,” Konya said. “You sometimes miss context. Computers don’t necessarily know who’s playing, who’s injured, when you’re playing a team, is it a short week, is there rest? And that’s unfortunate because some of that context sometimes gets lost, and I think some of that context could have helped our narrative, not be sitting out.”

Boise State reached the title game after its coach, Andy Avolos, was fired Nov. 12. The Broncos were 5-5 at the time and headed for a third straight four-loss season.

Under interim coach Spencer Danielson, the defensive coordinator, the Broncos beat Utah State and Air Force to end the regular season. Danielson is the second interim head coach to take over midseason and lead his team to its league championship game. The other was Clay Helton with Southern Cal in 2015.

UNLV finished the regular season 9-3 overall for its best record since the 1984 team went 10-1. The Rebels are bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

Boise State has won eight of 11 all-time meetings with the Rebels.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon Move Up

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: End Of Regular Season Edition

The 14-team Big 12 wrapped up its one and only year on the gridiron together.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sparks Jazz In Win Over Pelicans

The shorthanded Utah Jazz took advantage of a tired New Orleans Pelicans squad earning a much-needed 105-100 win.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Game Blog: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Pelicans

The Utah Jazz snapped their four-game losing streak with a 105-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fourth Quarter Run Helps Jazz Cut New Orleans Lead

The Utah Jazz opened the final period on a 9-2 run, slicing the New Orleans Pelicans lead to 79-77 with 9:22 to play.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Big Man Omer Yurtseven Flying With Pelicans In Salt Lake

Dunks on both sides of the half from Omer Yurtseven helped give the Jazz life as they try to stop a four-game losing skid. 

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Boise State-UNLV Set For Mountain West Title Game After Computer Breaks Tie For First