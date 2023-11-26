Instant Replay: Taysom Hill Makes Impressive Catch During Saints’ Week 12 Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill made an impressive reception during the Week 12 NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons hosted the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26.

With 3:50 remaining in the opening quarter, Saints quarterback Derek Carr floated a ball toward the sideline before Hill went up and snatched the ball out of the air for a 36-yard gain to the Falcons’ 19-yard line.

The drive ended up resulting in a pick-six for the Falcons.

Atlanta won the contest by a score of 24-15.

Hill finished the contest with seven carries for 26 yards and two catches for 55 yards. Hill entered the Week 12 game having recorded 22 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown this season. He’d also run the ball 50 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns and thrown for 72 yards and a touchdown this season.

With the loss, the Saints dropped to a 5-6 record this season. New Orleans’ next game is at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Hill has scored 47 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

