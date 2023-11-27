On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing

Nov 26, 2023, 5:04 PM

FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that occur...

FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that occurred the previous evening near Wrangell, Alaska, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Authorities recovered the body of Kara Heller, 11, Saturday evening, Nov. 25, from the debris of a landslide in southeast Alaska that tore down a wooded mountainside, smashing into the homes in a remote fishing village Monday night, Nov. 20. The girl is the fourth confirmed killed by the landslide from the Heller family. (Alaska Department of Public Safety via AP, File)

(Alaska Department of Public Safety via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl Saturday evening from the debris of a landslide in southeast Alaska that tore down a wooded mountainside days earlier, smashing into homes in a remote fishing village.

The girl, Kara Heller, was the fourth person confirmed killed by last Monday night’s landslide.

The girl’s parents Timothy Heller, 44 and Beth Heller, 36, and her sister Mara Heller, 16, were discovered and confirmed dead in the initial days after the landslide. Search crews are looking for a third child still missing from the Heller family, Derek, 12, and neighbor Otto Florschutz, 65, according to Tim DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Florschutz’s wife survived the disaster.

The landslide came down in the direct path of three homes near Wrangell, a fishing community of about 2,000 residents located on an island about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Juneau.

DeSpain said the latest victim was found under debris in the slide area. Authorities used trained dogs and an excavator to find and recover the remains.

Photos showed the aftermath of the slide, which occurred during significant rainfall and heavy winds: a stark dirt path estimated to be 450 feet (135 meters) wide running from the top of a nearby mountain down to the ocean in the middle of lush evergreen trees. The debris field covered the coastal highway before reaching the sea.

Troopers had initially said a large-scale search and rescue mission wasn’t possible because the site was unstable and hazardous. But a geologist from the state transportation department later cleared areas of the debris field for ground searches.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...

Bill Barrow, Associated Press

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but best friends and life mates

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter could not remember their first meeting. She was a newborn. He wasn't long out of diapers himself, a would-be U.S. president peering down at the future first lady his mother had delivered a few days earlier.

6 hours ago

An Amazon company logo marks the façade of a building, March 18, 2022, in Schoenefeld near Berlin....

Joe Reedy, AP Sports Writer

Amazon and NFL hoping to establish a tradition with the first Black Friday game

It is not a stretch to say that the Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets is Amazon’s Super Bowl. Not only does it get an additional game on Prime Video that it hopes to make into a yearly tradition, but it comes on the busiest shopping day of the year.

8 hours ago

In this Feb. 18, 2009 file photo, feral pigs roam near a Mertzon, Texas ranch. Minnesota, North Dak...

Steve Karnowski, Associated Press

A population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ in Canada is threatening to invade the US

Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and other northern states are making preparations to stop an invasion of wild pigs from Canada. Wild pigs already cause around $2.5 billion in damage to U.S. crops every year, mostly in southern states like Texas.

10 hours ago

A woman attends a demonstration on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violenc...

Giada Zampano, Associated Press

Thousands rally in Italy over violence against women after woman’s killing that outraged the country

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Italy’s main cities to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

11 hours ago

Daniel Skousen vacuums his home, damaged by August's wildfire, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lahaina,...

Rebecca Boone

Maui residents wonder if their burned town can be made safe

Maui residents want to know if their community can be made safe. The answer is - no one knows for sure.

1 day ago

FILE - Red Star chickens roost in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview, I...

Associated Press

Bird flu still taking toll as 1.35 million chickens are being killed in Ohio

More than 1.3 million chickens are being slaughtered on an Ohio egg farm as the bird flu continues to take a toll on the industry.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing