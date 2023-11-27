Space heater is the source of a fire at southern Utah home

ROCKVILLE, Washington County — Fire officials in Hurricane say a space heater is responsible for a fire that started in the basement of house Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook posting, fire crews were notified of the fire around 4:34 p.m. Once on scene, emergency personnel had discovered the occupants of the home had pulled a mattress out of the house that had caught on fire outside the structure.

Fire crews made entry into the home to ensure there was no other damage to the home.

One occupant of the home was treated and released for minor injuries.

Hurricane fire officials say this incident is a good reason why caution must be used around space heaters. They say to keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything and keep it away from any flammable material.