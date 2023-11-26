On the Site:
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
NFL RedZone Channel Broadcast Interrupted In Week 12 Due To Fire Alarm

Nov 26, 2023, 6:47 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sunday’s airing of the late afternoon games on the NFL RedZone Channel literally went code red.

The broadcast was interrupted Sunday when a fire alarm went off in the NFL Network building, which is located across the street from SoFi Stadium in the Hollywood Park complex. Host Scott Hanson informed viewers that his production crew had to evacuate the studio.

An NFL Network official said there had been a false alarm at the studio. The alarm did not effect pregame preparations for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers across the street.

Hanson referred to the incident as a “first in my 20-something-year broadcasting career.” RedZone remained on the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before Hanson and his crew were able to return to the studio a short time later.

“As we come back into the studio right now, I am reminded of an old Chinese proverb, which says: ‘May you live to see interesting times,’” Hanson said when he came back on the air.

RELATED STORIES

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Taysom Hill Makes Impressive Catch During Saints' Week 12 Game

Former BYU QB Taysom Hill made an impressive reception during the Week 12 NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

7 hours ago

KSL Sports

Boise State-UNLV Set For Mountain West Title Game After Computer Breaks Tie For First

UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

8 hours ago

KSL Sports

AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon Move Up

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.

8 hours ago

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: End Of Regular Season Edition

The 14-team Big 12 wrapped up its one and only year on the gridiron together.

10 hours ago

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sparks Jazz In Win Over Pelicans

The shorthanded Utah Jazz took advantage of a tired New Orleans Pelicans squad earning a much-needed 105-100 win.

22 hours ago

KSL Sports

Game Blog: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Pelicans

The Utah Jazz snapped their four-game losing streak with a 105-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

23 hours ago

