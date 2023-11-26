On the Site:
Jordan Love’s Thanksgiving Game Leads Local Performances In Week 12

Nov 26, 2023, 9:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 12th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 12 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 37-31.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 20-10.

Next Game: Bye Week

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, two solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: Bye Week

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (6-6)

The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 38 yards in Buffalo’s 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Utah defensive back and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-4)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns suffered a 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (6-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns, 29-12.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The former Utah defensive back had five tackles, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The former Utah kicker was 2/3 on field goals and 3/3 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The former Utah running back had eight carries for 55 yards and two receptions for 15 yards in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles, six solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 24-21 win over the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-6)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints suffered a 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for 18 yards in Philadelphia’s 37-34 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (8-3)

The former Utah punter punted the ball five times with an average of 39.8 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-8)

The former Utah linebacker had six total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Washington’s 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-8)

The former Utah safety played 23 snaps on special teams in Washington’s 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-10)
    • Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
    • Next Game: Bye Week

Injured Reserve

  • Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (2-10)
    • Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (6-5)
    • Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-7)
    • Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-8)
    • Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

The former BYU running back had 10 carries for 64 yards in Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints. Allgeier also had one tackle.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former BYU linebacker had three tackles and a pass breakup in Baltimore’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: Bye Week

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-4)

The former BYU linebacker had six tackles in Cleveland’s 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (5-6)

The former BYU defensive back played 14 snaps on special teams in Green Bay’s 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-20.

Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers suffered a 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 27 yards in Los Angeles’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-6)

The former BYU quarterback had seven carries for 26 yards and two receptions for 55 yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Hill also lost one fumble.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-6)

The former BYU running back had two carries for six yards and two receptions for four yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-7)

The former BYU quarterback did not play in New York’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (8-3)

The former BYU linebacker had six total tackles and three solo tackles in San Francisco’s 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)
    • Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
  • Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)
    • Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-6)
    • Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (4-8)
    • Next Game: Bye Week

Injured Reserve

  • Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-10)
    • Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (8-3)
    • Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-8)
    • Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

The former Utah State defensive back had one tackle in Cincinnati’s 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (5-6)

The former Utah State quarterback was 22/32 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23. Love also ran the ball three times for 39 yards.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

The former Utah State linebacker had eight total tackles, four solo tackles, and two quarterback hits in Seattle’s 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

The former Utah State wide receiver and the Buccaneers suffered a 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-8)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-10)
    • Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (6-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had six total tackles and five solo tackles in Buffalo’s 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had one tackle in Los Angeles’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-6)

The former Weber State wide receiver had two receptions for nine yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Shaheed also returned one punt for six yards.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 37-31.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (5-6)

The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles, four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (3-8)

The former Orem standout and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-6)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (7-4)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (8-3)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (6-4)

The former Bingham standout had one reception for two yards in Houston’s 24-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-7)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: Bye Week

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (4-7)

The former Orem standout had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (4-7)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-4)

The former East and Snow College standout had 13 carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 13 yards in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren also lost a fumble.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  • Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-5)
    • Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (8-3)
    • Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Jordan Love’s Thanksgiving Game Leads Local Performances In Week 12