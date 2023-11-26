Jordan Love’s Thanksgiving Game Leads Local Performances In Week 12
Nov 26, 2023, 9:33 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 12th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 12 Recap
View this post on Instagram
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 37-31.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 20-10.
Next Game: Bye Week
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, two solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: Bye Week
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (6-6)
The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 38 yards in Buffalo’s 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: Bye Week
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (3-8)
The former Utah defensive back and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-4)
The former Utah linebacker and the Browns suffered a 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (6-5)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns, 29-12.
Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
The former Utah defensive back had five tackles, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
The former Utah kicker was 2/3 on field goals and 3/3 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
The former Utah running back had eight carries for 55 yards and two receptions for 15 yards in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles, six solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 24-21 win over the Houston Texans.
Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-6)
The former Utah linebacker and the Saints suffered a 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for 18 yards in Philadelphia’s 37-34 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (8-3)
The former Utah punter punted the ball five times with an average of 39.8 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-8)
The former Utah linebacker had six total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Washington’s 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-8)
The former Utah safety played 23 snaps on special teams in Washington’s 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-10)
- Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
- Next Game: Bye Week
Injured Reserve
- Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (2-10)
- Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (6-5)
- Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-7)
- Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-8)
- Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Utah DL Leki Fotu was placed on the injured reserve list and will miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.#BirdGang #GoUtes #LocalsInTheNFLhttps://t.co/xkk7GSEuy9
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 21, 2023
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
The former BYU running back had 10 carries for 64 yards in Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints. Allgeier also had one tackle.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
The former BYU linebacker had three tackles and a pass breakup in Baltimore’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: Bye Week
Kyle Van Noy got UP for the deflection 🐰
📺: #BALvsLAC on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/4A9GOmQsZC pic.twitter.com/o7mo8z2Luq
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2023
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-4)
The former BYU linebacker had six tackles in Cleveland’s 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (5-6)
The former BYU defensive back played 14 snaps on special teams in Green Bay’s 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-20.
Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)
The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers suffered a 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 27 yards in Los Angeles’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-6)
The former BYU quarterback had seven carries for 26 yards and two receptions for 55 yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Hill also lost one fumble.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
.@T_Hill4 is a highlight reel. 🎬
Read more:#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NOvsATL #Saints #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/EdsAOolL2d
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 26, 2023
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-6)
The former BYU running back had two carries for six yards and two receptions for four yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-7)
The former BYU quarterback did not play in New York’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24.
Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (8-3)
The former BYU linebacker had six total tackles and three solo tackles in San Francisco’s 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)
- Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)
- Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-6)
- Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (4-8)
- Next Game: Bye Week
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-10)
- Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (8-3)
- Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-8)
- Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (3-8)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
The former Utah State defensive back had one tackle in Cincinnati’s 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (5-6)
The former Utah State quarterback was 22/32 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23. Love also ran the ball three times for 39 yards.
Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Have a #Thanksgiving Day, @jordan3love! 💪
📰: https://t.co/RDHTLsu3l5#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GBvsDET #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/8lAs9zT1su
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 23, 2023
Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
The former Utah State linebacker had eight total tackles, four solo tackles, and two quarterback hits in Seattle’s 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
The former Utah State wide receiver and the Buccaneers suffered a 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-8)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-10)
- Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (6-6)
The former Weber State defensive back had six total tackles and five solo tackles in Buffalo’s 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: Bye Week
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had one tackle in Los Angeles’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-6)
The former Weber State wide receiver had two receptions for nine yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Shaheed also returned one punt for six yards.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 37-31.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (3-8)
The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (5-6)
The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles, four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (3-8)
The former Orem standout and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-6)
The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (7-4)
The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (8-3)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (6-4)
The former Bingham standout had one reception for two yards in Houston’s 24-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-7)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Next Game: Bye Week
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (4-7)
The former Orem standout had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (4-7)
The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-4)
The former East and Snow College standout had 13 carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 13 yards in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren also lost a fumble.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-5)
- Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (8-3)
- Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.