Jordan Love’s Thanksgiving Game Leads Local Performances In Week 12

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 12th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 12 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 37-31.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 20-10.

Next Game: Bye Week

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, two solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: Bye Week

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (6-6)

The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 38 yards in Buffalo’s 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Utah defensive back and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-4)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns suffered a 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (6-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns, 29-12.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The former Utah defensive back had five tackles, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The former Utah kicker was 2/3 on field goals and 3/3 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The former Utah running back had eight carries for 55 yards and two receptions for 15 yards in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles, six solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 24-21 win over the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-6)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints suffered a 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for 18 yards in Philadelphia’s 37-34 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (8-3)

The former Utah punter punted the ball five times with an average of 39.8 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-8)

The former Utah linebacker had six total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Washington’s 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-8)

The former Utah safety played 23 snaps on special teams in Washington’s 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-10) Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) Next Game: Bye Week



Injured Reserve

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (2-10) Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (6-5) Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-7) Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-8) Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Former Utah DL Leki Fotu was placed on the injured reserve list and will miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.#BirdGang #GoUtes #LocalsInTheNFLhttps://t.co/xkk7GSEuy9 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 21, 2023

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

The former BYU running back had 10 carries for 64 yards in Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints. Allgeier also had one tackle.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former BYU linebacker had three tackles and a pass breakup in Baltimore’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: Bye Week

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-4)

The former BYU linebacker had six tackles in Cleveland’s 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (5-6)

The former BYU defensive back played 14 snaps on special teams in Green Bay’s 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-20.

Next Game: @ Tenneessee Titans on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers suffered a 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 27 yards in Los Angeles’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-6)

The former BYU quarterback had seven carries for 26 yards and two receptions for 55 yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Hill also lost one fumble.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-6)

The former BYU running back had two carries for six yards and two receptions for four yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-7)

The former BYU quarterback did not play in New York’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (8-3)

The former BYU linebacker had six total tackles and three solo tackles in San Francisco’s 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-6) Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (4-8) Next Game: Bye Week



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-10) Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (8-3) Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-8) Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

The former Utah State defensive back had one tackle in Cincinnati’s 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (5-6)

The former Utah State quarterback was 22/32 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23. Love also ran the ball three times for 39 yards.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

The former Utah State linebacker had eight total tackles, four solo tackles, and two quarterback hits in Seattle’s 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

The former Utah State wide receiver and the Buccaneers suffered a 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-8)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-10) Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (6-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had six total tackles and five solo tackles in Buffalo’s 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had one tackle in Los Angeles’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-6)

The former Weber State wide receiver had two receptions for nine yards in New Orleans’ 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Shaheed also returned one punt for six yards.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 37-31.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (5-6)

The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles, four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in Atlanta’s 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (3-8)

The former Orem standout and the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-6)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (7-4)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (8-3)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (6-4)

The former Bingham standout had one reception for two yards in Houston’s 24-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-7)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: Bye Week

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (4-7)

The former Orem standout had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (4-7)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-4)

The former East and Snow College standout had 13 carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 13 yards in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren also lost a fumble.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-5) Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (8-3) Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX



