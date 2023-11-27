Tooele preschool evacuated due to gas leak

TOOELE — A preschool was evacuated Monday morning due to a gas leak.

Chief Matt McCoy with the Tooele City Fire Department said the evacuation is precautionary and no injuries have been reported. The students were sent to Northlake Elementary School, which is across the street from the preschool.

Crews have not said what may have caused the gas leak.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Firefighters originally reported that Northlake Elementary School was also being evacuated due to the gas leak. This story has been updated to reflect that new information from authorities.