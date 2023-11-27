Levi Williams Earns Mountain West Weekly Honor In Utah State Win

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior quarterback Levi Williams has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in an Aggie win over New Mexico.

The MW announced the Week 13 awards on Monday, November 27.

Levi Williams accounted for 351 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in Utah State’s 44-41 double-overtime win over New Mexico 🏈🐮#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/08D8jLDSur — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 27, 2023

Williams became the second Aggie to earn MW weekly recognition. Ike Larsen was named Defensive Player of the Week after a win over San Diego State and earned Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking an extra point against UConn to clinch an Aggie victory.

With bowl eligibility on the line, the 6’5 junior QB made the first start of his USU career with Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead both unavailable due to injury.

In a must-win, Williams completed 16-of-27 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. It was a fine passing game but the former Wyoming Cowboy took over with his legs.

Williams carried the ball 25 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns, including the double-overtime game-winner. It was his third-career 100-yard rushing game and first with USU.

The Texan finished with 351 total yards of offense and accounted for five touchdowns in the 44-41 win.

About Levi Williams

Injuries limited the 6’5, 230-pound quarterback to six appearances last year after transferring from the University of Wyoming before the season. Williams went 5-of-17 (.294) for 28 yards and one interception. He ran for 51 yards on 10 carries.

Williams spent three seasons in Laramie before transferring to Utah State. In 18 games (12 starts), he was 150-of-278 (.540) through the air for 2,210 yards and 13 touchdowns. Williams also ran for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns on 168 carries.

Out of Smithson Valley High School in Canyon Lake, TX, Williams was rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, 247Sports.com, and ESPN.com. As a prep senior, he threw for 3,239 yards and 32 scores while rushing for 1,230 yards and another 16 scores.

Williams was named Academic All-Mountain West in 2022.

