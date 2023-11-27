On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Levi Williams Earns Mountain West Weekly Honor In Utah State Win

Nov 27, 2023, 10:50 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior quarterback Levi Williams has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in an Aggie win over New Mexico.

The MW announced the Week 13 awards on Monday, November 27.

RELATED: Utah State Football Defeats New Mexico In Double OT Thriller

Williams became the second Aggie to earn MW weekly recognition. Ike Larsen was named  Defensive Player of the Week after a win over San Diego State and earned Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking an extra point against UConn to clinch an Aggie victory.

With bowl eligibility on the line, the 6’5 junior QB made the first start of his USU career with Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead both unavailable due to injury.

RELATED: USU Claims Cayman Islands Classic Title In Blowout Win

In a must-win, Williams completed 16-of-27 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. It was a fine passing game but the former Wyoming Cowboy took over with his legs.

Williams carried the ball 25 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns, including the double-overtime game-winner. It was his third-career 100-yard rushing game and first with USU.

The Texan finished with 351 total yards of offense and accounted for five touchdowns in the 44-41 win.

About Levi Williams

Injuries limited the 6’5, 230-pound quarterback to six appearances last year after transferring from the University of Wyoming before the season. Williams went 5-of-17 (.294) for 28 yards and one interception. He ran for 51 yards on 10 carries.

Williams spent three seasons in Laramie before transferring to Utah State. In 18 games (12 starts), he was 150-of-278 (.540) through the air for 2,210 yards and 13 touchdowns. Williams also ran for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns on 168 carries.

RELATED: Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

Out of Smithson Valley High School in Canyon Lake, TX, Williams was rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, 247Sports.com, and ESPN.com. As a prep senior, he threw for 3,239 yards and 32 scores while rushing for 1,230 yards and another 16 scores.

Williams was named Academic All-Mountain West in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Documentary

The Utah Jazz unveiled a trailer for an upcoming documentary detailing the 50-year history of the organization.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Quarterback Levi Williams To Give Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

Williams became an instant celebrity in Logan when he lifted Utah State to bowl eligibility with a Herculean performance against New Mexico.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Drops Out Of Top 10 In Latest AP Top 25

The Utah Utes women’s basketball team dropped out of the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 despite a convincing win against Merrimack last week.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Will Play Quarterback In Utah’s Bowl Game?

The Utes have had horrible luck with their health in 2023, spurring the question: who will be Utah's quarterback in their bowl game?

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where Will Utah State Football Be Going Bowling This Season?

Utah State is now a perfect three-for-three in the Blake Anderson era, earning a ticket to play in a bowl game this holiday season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Moving On From Two Offensive Assistants

PROVO, Utah – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake promised change would happen. The news was reported by Football Scoop and confirmed by a BYU spokesperson. The change is taking shape just two days after BYU’s 2023 season concluded. BYU football is moving on from offensive line coach Darrell Funk and tight ends coach Steve Clark. The […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Levi Williams Earns Mountain West Weekly Honor In Utah State Win