On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Soars Into AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

Nov 27, 2023, 11:14 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The latest AP Top 25 is out for men’s basketball and BYU makes its debut in the rankings this season.

BYU basketball checked in at No. 19 in this week’s poll.

The Cougars have jumped out to a 6-0 start on the season. They won the Vegas Showdown championship last week by defeating Arizona State and NC State.

It’s the first time BYU is in the Top 25 since December 6, 2021.

BYU is 16-3 all-time in games when ranked as the No. 19 team in the country. The last time they were ranked No. 19 was the final poll in the 1988 season.

BYU has been led by balanced scoring, with a handful of players averaging double-figures in scoring. They’ve been dominating their opponents in the margin of victory. The closest victories BYU has had are by nine points against San Diego State and N.C. State this season.

BYU will take its No. 19 ranking in action this Friday when they face old WAC rival Fresno State at the Delta Center, the home of the Utah Jazz.

It’s the fourth season that BYU basketball has been ranked since Mark Pope became the head coach. The Cougars are 7-3 in games as a Top 25 team under Mark Pope.

BYU basketball has a record of 199-73 all-time when ranked in the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25 rankings

Week of November 247, 2023

1. Purdue (6-0)

2. Arizona (6-0)

3. Marquette (5-1)

4. UConn (6-0)

5. Kansas (5-1)

6. Houston (7-0)

7. Duke (5-1)

8. Miami (5-0)

9. Baylor (6-0)

10. Tennessee (4-2)

11. Gonzaga (4-1)

12. Kentucky (5-1)

13. Florida Atlantic (5-1)

14. Texas A&M (6-1)

15. Creighton (5-1)

16. Texas (5-1)

17. North Carolina (5-1)

18. Villanova (6-1)

19. BYU (6-0)

20. Colorado State (6-0)

21. Mississippi State (6-0)

22. James Madison (6-0)

23. Alabama (5-1)

24. Illinois (5-1)

25. Oklahoma (6-0)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Schefter: Eagles OC Brian Johnson To Be Hot Head Coaching Candidate

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that Eagles OC Brian Johnson will be a hot candidate during the NFL's upcoming head coaching cycle.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen Out As Jazz Host Pelicans

The Utah Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Documentary

The Utah Jazz unveiled a trailer for an upcoming documentary detailing the 50-year history of the organization.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Quarterback Levi Williams To Give Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

Williams became an instant celebrity in Logan when he lifted Utah State to bowl eligibility with a Herculean performance against New Mexico.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Drops Out Of Top 10 In Latest AP Top 25

The Utah Utes women’s basketball team dropped out of the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 despite a convincing win against Merrimack last week.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Will Play Quarterback In Utah’s Bowl Game?

The Utes have had horrible luck with their health in 2023, spurring the question: who will be Utah's quarterback in their bowl game?

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU Soars Into AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll