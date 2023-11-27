BYU Soars Into AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

PROVO, Utah – The latest AP Top 25 is out for men’s basketball and BYU makes its debut in the rankings this season.

BYU basketball checked in at No. 19 in this week’s poll.

The Cougars have jumped out to a 6-0 start on the season. They won the Vegas Showdown championship last week by defeating Arizona State and NC State.

It’s the first time BYU is in the Top 25 since December 6, 2021.

BYU is 16-3 all-time in games when ranked as the No. 19 team in the country. The last time they were ranked No. 19 was the final poll in the 1988 season.

BYU has been led by balanced scoring, with a handful of players averaging double-figures in scoring. They’ve been dominating their opponents in the margin of victory. The closest victories BYU has had are by nine points against San Diego State and N.C. State this season.

BYU will take its No. 19 ranking in action this Friday when they face old WAC rival Fresno State at the Delta Center, the home of the Utah Jazz.

It’s the fourth season that BYU basketball has been ranked since Mark Pope became the head coach. The Cougars are 7-3 in games as a Top 25 team under Mark Pope.

BYU basketball has a record of 199-73 all-time when ranked in the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25 rankings

Week of November 247, 2023

1. Purdue (6-0)

2. Arizona (6-0)

3. Marquette (5-1)

4. UConn (6-0)

5. Kansas (5-1)

6. Houston (7-0)

7. Duke (5-1)

8. Miami (5-0)

9. Baylor (6-0)

10. Tennessee (4-2)

11. Gonzaga (4-1)

12. Kentucky (5-1)

13. Florida Atlantic (5-1)

14. Texas A&M (6-1)

15. Creighton (5-1)

16. Texas (5-1)

17. North Carolina (5-1)

18. Villanova (6-1)

19. BYU (6-0)

20. Colorado State (6-0)

21. Mississippi State (6-0)

22. James Madison (6-0)

23. Alabama (5-1)

24. Illinois (5-1)

25. Oklahoma (6-0)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

