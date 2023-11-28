On the Site:
A fairytale being built: the Midway ice castle construction begins

Nov 27, 2023, 5:01 PM

Tickets are on sale for Ice Castles. (IceCastles.com)

BY ELIZA PACE


MIDWAY — Within a few weeks, Utah’s fairytale will come to life with slides, glowing towers, and magical icicle-lined passageways. As temperatures drop, construction has begun on the popular Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

Ice artists have been working to create and hand-place icicles to create the iconic castles. These artists will create up to 10,000 icicles a day. Those icicles are then fused together and sprayed with water over and over until the castle achieves the height and look desired.

Color-changing LED lights are placed in the ice structures which create a magical glow.

Beyond the structures themselves, the ice castles will feature ice slides, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and intricately carved ice sculptures. This season the attraction will debut an ice soda bar powered by Quench It!

“Utah is where all the magic started for Ice Castles years ago and we have so much love for Midway,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “This year we are excited to be debuting a new castle design along with a soda bar.”

What began in Utah has now become a national sensation with locations in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, and Wisconsin.

Ice Castles typically opens in late December or early January depending on weather conditions and remains open until middle to late February.

Tickets will go on sale on the attraction’s website on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.

