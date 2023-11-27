BYU Football Moving On From Two Offensive Assistants

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake promised change would happen. The news was reported by Football Scoop and confirmed by a BYU spokesperson. The change is taking shape just two days after BYU’s 2023 season concluded.

BYU football is moving on from offensive line coach Darrell Funk and tight ends coach Steve Clark.

The offensive line was an area of disappointment for BYU football during its 5-7 season in 2023. Funk had an offensive line that featured potential NFL draft picks Kingsley Suamataia and Connor Pay, but they never came together as a unit.

BYU’s offense didn’t produce a game with more than 400 yards of offense.

After the loss at West Virginia in early November, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said the offensive line “whiffed” on too many plays.

Funk joined the BYU football staff in 2021, replacing Eric Mateos, who had left for the same position with the Baylor Bears on Jeff Grimes’ offensive start. Grimes became a free agent again this weekend as he was dismissed as Baylor’s offensive coordinator.

Tight ends coach Steve Clark was part of Kalani Sitake’s first coaching staff in 2016. He’s been a mainstay coaching the tight ends for the Cougars. But the production from that group struggled this season, as did many components of the offense.

Besides veteran Isaac Rex, BYU’s depth tight end was primarily filled with situational reserves in run-heavy sets. The tight ends’ development and performance did not meet expectations, as was the case with so many spots within BYU’s offense that ranked 118th nationally in total yards per game (309.8).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

