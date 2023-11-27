Where Will Utah State Football Be Going Bowling This Season?

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State is now a perfect three-for-three in the Blake Anderson era, earning a ticket to play one more game in a yet-to-be-determined bowl game this holiday season.

Utah State (6-6, 4-4) earned the right to go bowling with a 44-41 double-overtime win over New Mexico on Friday, November 24.

It’s been a golden age for USU football as the Aggies will play in their 12th bowl game in the past 14 seasons. Before this run, Utah State had only played in a bowl five times.

The Mountain West has affiliations with five different bowls:

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

vs MAC Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

vs Pac-12 New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

vs Conference USA Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

vs MAC EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Bowl-eligible MW teams will also be considered for five other bowl games:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona vs Big Ten or Big 12

in Phoenix, Arizona vs Big Ten or Big 12 Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida vs G5

in Orlando, Florida vs G5 Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas vs G5

in Frisco, Texas vs G5 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida vs G5

in Boca Raton, Florida vs G5 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas vs G5

The MW does not have a set order of bowl slots. Instead, matchups are based on the best possible games and geography.

Aggie Bowl Projections

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

vs. Georgia Southern (The Athletic)

vs. Miami (Ohio) (Athlon Sports)

vs. Bowling Green (247Sports.com)

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

vs. Arkansas State (ESPN)

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

vs. Georgia State (Fox Sports)

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 23 at 8:30 p.m.

vs. Old Dominion (CBS Sports)

vs. Rice (College Football News)

Military Bowl Presented by Go Bowling on Dec. 27 at Noon.

vs. Louisiana (Sporting News)

