Where Will Utah State Football Be Going Bowling This Season?

Nov 27, 2023, 11:59 AM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State is now a perfect three-for-three in the Blake Anderson era, earning a  ticket to play one more game in a yet-to-be-determined bowl game this holiday season.

Utah State (6-6, 4-4) earned the right to go bowling with a 44-41 double-overtime win over New Mexico on Friday, November 24.

RELATED: Levi Williams Earns Mountain West Weekly Honor In Utah State Win

It’s been a golden age for USU football as the Aggies will play in their 12th bowl game in the past 14 seasons. Before this run, Utah State had only played in a bowl five times.

The Mountain West has affiliations with five different bowls:

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
  • Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
  • New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
  • Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
  • EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Bowl-eligible MW teams will also be considered for five other bowl games:

  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona vs Big Ten or Big 12
  • Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida vs G5
  • Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas vs G5
  • RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida vs G5
  • SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas vs G5

The MW does not have a set order of bowl slots. Instead, matchups are based on the best possible games and geography.

RELATED: Utah State Football Defeats New Mexico In Double OT Thriller

Aggie Bowl Projections

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

vs. Georgia Southern (The Athletic)

vs. Miami (Ohio) (Athlon Sports)

vs. Bowling Green (247Sports.com)

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

vs. Arkansas State (ESPN)

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

vs. Georgia State (Fox Sports)

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 23 at 8:30 p.m.

vs. Old Dominion (CBS Sports)

vs. Rice (College Football News)

Military Bowl Presented by Go Bowling on Dec. 27 at Noon.

vs. Louisiana (Sporting News)

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

