Utah Women’s Basketball Drops Out Of Top 10 In Latest AP Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes women’s basketball team dropped out of the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 despite a convincing win against Merrimack last week.

The Utes are still in solid positioning with plenty of opportunities to move back up the ranks in the future.

Utah is joined by four other conference mates in the latest AP Poll – UCLA, Colorado, and Stanford setting up what will likely be another great year of women’s hoops in the last year of the Pac-12.

Utah ended the 2022-23 season as the 8th team in the AP Poll after coming off of a Pac-12 title and a Sweet 16 appearance where they lost to the eventual champion LSU Tigers.

The Utes look to improve and make even more noise in 2024 appearing to be off to a good start based on where they continue to reside within the AP Top 25 early in the season.

Where Does Utah Women’s Basketball Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the year ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The Utes moved up to No. 4 after dominant performances against Mississippi Valley State and South Carolina State but dropped down to No. 10 last week after their first loss of the season to a ranked Baylor team.

They bounced back in road with a trip up to Alaska for the Great Alaska Shootout where they posted triple-digit scores in both nights they competed.

Utah came back home last week and posted a 98-34 win over Merrimack, but instead of moving up, the Utes dropped two more spots to No. 12.

Utah will look to continue getting back on track this week back at home against Carroll College on Tuesday, November 28. Tipoff is at 11:00 am MT and can be streamed on Utah Live Stream-2.

The Utes will have one more home game on Saturday, December 2 against in-state rival BYU with tipoff set for 7:00 pm MT. That game will be aired on Pac-12 Networks.

Women’s Hoops AP Top 25 (11/27/23)

South Carolina UCLA Stanford Iowa North Carolina USC LSU Colorado Virginia Tech Texas UConn Utah Baylor Kansas State Florida State Ohio State Indiana Notre Dame Ole Miss Tennessee Mississippi State Louisville Marquette North Carolina Princeton

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

