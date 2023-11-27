Utah State Quarterback Levi Williams To Give Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

LOGAN, Utah – Levi Williams became an instant celebrity in Logan when he lifted Utah State to bowl eligibility with a Herculean performance against New Mexico.

It was an incredible exhibition of skill for a quarterback, and an injection of hope for a USU fanbase as Williams has one season of eligibility remaining. Rather than return for his senior season, the tall Texan will be preparing for a different battlefield.

Williams spoke with KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty about his decision to trade fall camp for Hell week following the season.

“I love football and it’s so great,” Williams said. “But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end.”

This man has some 𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗘𝗟𝗦! 🛞🛻 Congratulations to Levi Williams for being selected as the @MountainWest Offensive Player of the Week!#AggiesAllTheWay | https://t.co/hGf8W33uJD pic.twitter.com/o47AZrimhE — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 27, 2023

“I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football with the freedom to do that. I think this is the best country in the world. So I’d like to keep it that way and protect it as long as I can.”

Hoping to honor the family that has served before him, Williams said his goal is to join the Navy SEALs, with the selection process taking place in February.

“The timeline with training and stuff, it just kind of works out perfectly to get in this year. My mom was Army. My grandparents were Navy and Army. So it kind of runs in the family.”

With plans to marry his fiancé on March 15, Williams was asked about how he broke the news to her. With a father who served in the Army, she understood.

“This is where God’s calling me,” Williams told his wife of the decision to join the military. “Obviously, we can’t prepare for everything. There’s going to be some unexpected turns along the way. As long you trust God and trust me, I think we’re gonna be alright.”

If selected for SEAL training, Williams would begin this summer with hopeful graduation sometime during 2024.

Williams talked about how the team aspect of the SEAL environment appeals to him.

“What I love about their ethos and their motto is that no one guy is better than the other. It takes all of them to complete a mission. I think that’s super critical… Just to have the ability to be part of that brotherhood, it would be a great honor.

