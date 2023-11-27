On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Quarterback Levi Williams To Give Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

Nov 27, 2023, 2:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Levi Williams became an instant celebrity in Logan when he lifted Utah State to bowl eligibility with a Herculean performance against New Mexico.

It was an incredible exhibition of skill for a quarterback, and an injection of hope for a USU fanbase as Williams has one season of eligibility remaining. Rather than return for his senior season, the tall Texan will be preparing for a different battlefield.

Williams spoke with KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty about his decision to trade fall camp for Hell week following the season.

“I love football and it’s so great,” Williams said. “But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end.”

RELATED: Levi Williams Earns Mountain West Weekly Honor In Utah State Win

“I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football with the freedom to do that. I think this is the best country in the world. So I’d like to keep it that way and protect it as long as I can.”

Hoping to honor the family that has served before him, Williams said his goal is to join the Navy SEALs, with the selection process taking place in February.

“The timeline with training and stuff, it just kind of works out perfectly to get in this year. My mom was Army. My grandparents were Navy and Army. So it kind of runs in the family.”

With plans to marry his fiancé on March 15, Williams was asked about how he broke the news to her. With a father who served in the Army, she understood.

“This is where God’s calling me,” Williams told his wife of the decision to join the military. “Obviously, we can’t prepare for everything. There’s going to be some unexpected turns along the way. As long you trust God and trust me, I think we’re gonna be alright.”

RELATED: Where Will Utah State Football Be Bowling This Season?

If selected for SEAL training, Williams would begin this summer with hopeful graduation sometime during 2024.

Williams talked about how the team aspect of the SEAL environment appeals to him.

“What I love about their ethos and their motto is that no one guy is better than the other. It takes all of them to complete a mission. I think that’s super critical… Just to have the ability to be part of that brotherhood, it would be a great honor.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Drops Out Of Top 10 In Latest AP Top 25

The Utah Utes women’s basketball team dropped out of the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 despite a convincing win against Merrimack last week.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Will Play Quarterback In Utah’s Bowl Game?

The Utes have had horrible luck with their health in 2023, spurring the question: who will be Utah's quarterback in their bowl game?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where Will Utah State Football Be Going Bowling This Season?

Utah State is now a perfect three-for-three in the Blake Anderson era, earning a ticket to play in a bowl game this holiday season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Moving On From Two Offensive Assistants

PROVO, Utah – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake promised change would happen. The news was reported by Football Scoop and confirmed by a BYU spokesperson. The change is taking shape just two days after BYU’s 2023 season concluded. BYU football is moving on from offensive line coach Darrell Funk and tight ends coach Steve Clark. The […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Soars Into AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

BYU basketball is ranked for the first time since 2021.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Levi Williams Earns Mountain West Weekly Honor In Utah State Win

Utah State junior quarterback Levi Williams has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week in a 44-41 win over New Mexico.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah State Quarterback Levi Williams To Give Up Eligibility For SEAL Training