Jazz Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Documentary

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz unveiled a trailer for an upcoming documentary detailing the 50-year history of the organization.

Coinciding with the franchise’s first decade night which will honor the Jazz teams of the 70s, the club released the first of six trailers that will roll out during the season.

The long-form documentary, “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball” will tell the history of the Jazz with interviews featuring former players, coaches, and owners.

Introducing 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲 🎵🎥 We’re bringing you the past and present of Jazz basketball in a brand-new documentary that takes fans behind the 50-season legacy of the franchise while looking ahead to the future of the organization. 𝙲𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚂𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟺 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KtJmNFkhrz — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2023

The trailer showed clips of interviews with Thurl Bailey, Jeff Hornacek, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, Frank Layden, Ryan Smith, Gail Miller, and others.

“The Utah Jazz are where we are today because of our fans, so we are making this film for them as an acknowledgment of every win and heartbreak we have shared on the court, every success we have marked together in the community, and all of the promise that lies ahead for our organization,” Ryan Smith, governor of the Jazz said in a release.

“SEG Media was created to unlock a new level of storytelling that brings fans inside the Jazz more than ever. We are so excited for our first long-form production with Note Worthy, a new documentary that will be unlike anything Jazz fans have seen before, and we look forward to seeing our fans’ reactions.”

Smith is also the chairman of the Smith Entertainment Group which announced the creation of SEG Media earlier this year with the creation of the Jazz+ streaming service.

The documentary will be released in spring of 2024.

Jazz To Host Decade Night Against Pelicans

The Jazz will celebrate the early years of the franchise with a 1970s decade night on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In-game entertainment will have a 70s theme, including Peaches & Herb performing “Shake Your Groove Thing,” at the Delta Center.

Can ya dig it?? 🎷🎺 Make sure you get to the game early tonight to snag one of these limited edition 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 posters 🖼️ Art by @MattStevensCLT 🎨#Jazz50 | @delta pic.twitter.com/bbCOQfJocC — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2023

The Jazz will have limited edition 70s-themed hats and shirts for sale that commemorate the team’s beginnings.

Additionally, Aaron James and former Jazz star Truck Robinson will join Thurl Bailey on a special alt-cast available on the Jazz+ streaming service.

