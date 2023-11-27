Markkanen Out As Jazz Host Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Markkanen missed Saturday’s Jazz win over the same Pelicans team 105-100.

Jordan Clarkson returns to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

Jazz Look For Consecutive Wins Over The Pelicans

The Jazz will look to record their second two-game winning streak of the season when they host New Orleans after snapping a four-game losing skid over the weekend.

New Orleans led the Jazz by nine entering the final period but were outscored 37-23 during the fourth quarter.

Jazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Jordan Clarkson (illness) *OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring strain) OUT – Josh Christopher (G League) OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League) OUT – Micah Potter (G League) pic.twitter.com/QdWRYXxnYJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2023

Collin Sexton scored 16 points to lead the Jazz while Walker Kessler returned to the lineup after missing seven games with an elbow strain, recording an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Markkanen will miss the game with what the Jazz are calling a left hamstring strain.

Williamson Back For Pelicans

Zion Williamson will return to the Pelicans roster after missing Saturday’s contest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Williamson is the Pelicans’ second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram at 23.2 points per game.

New Orleans is 8-5 with Williamson in the rotation and just 1-3 when he sits, including Saturday’s loss to the Jazz.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy who are both recovering from long-term injuries.

How To Watch Jazz And Pelicans

The Jazz will host the Pelicans on Monday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops