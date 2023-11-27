Schefter: Eagles OC Brian Johnson To Be Hot Head Coaching Candidate

On the Site:
Nov 27, 2023, 2:46 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that former Utah Utes quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will be a hot candidate during the NFL‘s upcoming head coaching cycle.

NFL insider expects former Ute to get “a ton” of head coaching interviews

The NFL insider shared his thoughts on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, November 27.

Schefter was asked by former NFL defensive standout Darius Butler which names will be atop the head coaching candidacy lists for teams this offseason.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts: Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson ‘Going To Be A Star One Day’

“I think the first names that are gonna come off a lot of people’s will be Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions OC) and Brian Johnson,” Schefter answered. “I think those are gonna be the two guys who get a ton of interviews.”

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Eagles in February.

In his first season as Philadelphia’s OC, Johnson has helped the Eagles to a 10-1 start. Under Johnson’s play-calling, the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s top offenses. Philadelphia is currently the league’s third-best scoring offense with an average of 38.2 points per game.

Philadelphia’s next game is at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Brian Johnson

Prior to his coaching career, the Barrett Station, Texas native was a standout player for the Utes. Johnson played at Utah from 2004-08.

During his four seasons in Salt Lake City, the former quarterback threw for 7,853 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions with a 66.2 percent completion rate.

Johnson had a program-best 26-7 record as Utah’s starting quarterback. His career was highlighted by a special undefeated senior season that was capped with a Sugar Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Following his playing career, Johnson returned to Utah in 2010 as the Utes’ quarterbacks coach. In 2012, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham promoted Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Two years later, Johnson was hired as Mississippi State’s quarterbacks coach. He was with the Bulldogs through the 2016 season. In 2017, the former Ute spent one season as Houston’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking another job. Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hired Johnson as his quarterbacks coach for the second time, this time with the Gators.

After two seasons, Mullen promoted Johnson to Florida’s offensive coordinator. Johnson held that position for one season. In 2021, the former Utah star jumped to the NFL. Then first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hired Johnson as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

