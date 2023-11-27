Schefter: Eagles OC Brian Johnson To Be Hot Head Coaching Candidate

SALT LAKE CITY – ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that former Utah Utes quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will be a hot candidate during the NFL‘s upcoming head coaching cycle.

NFL insider expects former Ute to get “a ton” of head coaching interviews

The NFL insider shared his thoughts on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, November 27.

Schefter was asked by former NFL defensive standout Darius Butler which names will be atop the head coaching candidacy lists for teams this offseason.

“I think the first names that are gonna come off a lot of people’s will be Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions OC) and Brian Johnson,” Schefter answered. “I think those are gonna be the two guys who get a ton of interviews.”

“Ben Johnson and Brian Johnson will be at the top of a lot of teams list for Head Coaching jobs.. I could see Aaron Glenn and Dan Quinn getting a lot of interviews as well” @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LyFeZlAEZx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 27, 2023

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Eagles in February.

In his first season as Philadelphia’s OC, Johnson has helped the Eagles to a 10-1 start. Under Johnson’s play-calling, the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s top offenses. Philadelphia is currently the league’s third-best scoring offense with an average of 38.2 points per game.

Philadelphia’s next game is at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Brian Johnson

Prior to his coaching career, the Barrett Station, Texas native was a standout player for the Utes. Johnson played at Utah from 2004-08.

During his four seasons in Salt Lake City, the former quarterback threw for 7,853 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions with a 66.2 percent completion rate.

NCAA Football cover model ✅

Youngest OC in college football ✅

One of the voices in Jalen Hurts’ ear amidst a breakout season ✅ Meet #Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson. pic.twitter.com/KZXUBUjxSA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2022

Johnson had a program-best 26-7 record as Utah’s starting quarterback. His career was highlighted by a special undefeated senior season that was capped with a Sugar Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Following his playing career, Johnson returned to Utah in 2010 as the Utes’ quarterbacks coach. In 2012, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham promoted Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Jalen Hurts is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, and @PSchrags says the @Eagles‘ QB Coach deserves a lot of credit 🦅 “Former @Utah_Football QB Brian Johnson is going to be an NFL head coach some day.” pic.twitter.com/KYfBaijALe — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 29, 2022

Two years later, Johnson was hired as Mississippi State’s quarterbacks coach. He was with the Bulldogs through the 2016 season. In 2017, the former Ute spent one season as Houston’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking another job. Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hired Johnson as his quarterbacks coach for the second time, this time with the Gators.

After two seasons, Mullen promoted Johnson to Florida’s offensive coordinator. Johnson held that position for one season. In 2021, the former Utah star jumped to the NFL. Then first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hired Johnson as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach.

