Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Hauls In Interception On Monday Night Football

Nov 27, 2023, 7:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes cornerback Jaylon Johnson grabbed his third interception of the season during the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

Jaylon Johnson records pick on Monday Night Football

The Vikings hosted the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, November 27.

With 11:43 remaining in the first half, Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs attempted a pass to Jordan Addison before Johnson leaped up to snatch the ball out of the air.

Johnson’s pick gave the Bears possession of the ball at the Chicago 48-yard line following a penalty.

The Bears owned a 3-0 lead at the time of Johnson’s pick.

Johnson entered the game having recorded 25 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and one touchdown this season.

Chicago’s game against Minnesota is broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Johnson had 35 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups.

During his three seasons in the league, the former Ute has recorded 125 total tackles, 99 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 31 pass breakups in 39 games.

