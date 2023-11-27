Jazz Center Ömer Yurtseven Hustles For Putback Bucket Against Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Ömer Yurtseven hustled for a putback bucket during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, November 27.

With 10:43 left in the first quarter, Keyonte George attempted a 24-foot three-pointer that failed to fall through the cylinder. A moment later, Yurtseven ran toward the hoop and collected an offensive rebound before rising up for a putback bucket. Yurtseven’s shot gave the Jazz an early 5-0 lead.

At the first timeout, the Jazz owned a 13-12 lead with 6:34 left in the opening quarter.

During his first five minutes on the hardwood, Yurtseven had two points on 1-2 shooting. He added three rebounds.

This season, the Georgetown product is averaging 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.1 steals in 9.1 minutes per game.

Pelicans vs. Jazz

Markkanen Out As Jazz Host Pelicans

The Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they host the Pelicans on Monday night.

Markkanen missed Saturday’s Jazz win over the same Pelicans team 105-100.

Jordan Clarkson returns to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

Jazz Look For Consecutive Wins Over The Pelicans

The Jazz will look to record their second two-game winning streak of the season when they host New Orleans after snapping a four-game losing skid over the weekend.

New Orleans led the Jazz by nine entering the final period but were outscored 37-23 during the fourth quarter.

Collin Sexton scored 16 points to lead the Jazz while Walker Kessler returned to the lineup after missing seven games with an elbow strain, recording an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Markkanen will miss the game with what the Jazz are calling a left hamstring strain.

Williamson Back For Pelicans

Zion Williamson will return to the Pelicans roster after missing Saturday’s contest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Williamson is the Pelicans’ second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram at 23.2 points per game.

New Orleans is 8-5 with Williamson in the rotation and just 1-3 when he sits, including Saturday’s loss to the Jazz.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy who are both recovering from long-term injuries.

