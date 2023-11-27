On the Site:
Keyonte George’s Steal Leads To Easy Walker Kessler Bucket Against Pelicans

Nov 27, 2023, 7:42 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Keyonte George picked off a pass before feeding the ball to Walker Kessler for an easy bucket during Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

George throws assist to Kessler during Pelicans-Jazz game

The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, November 27.

With 5:50 remaining in the first quarter, George stole the ball from New Orleans’ Dyson Daniels. The rookie passed the ball ahead to a sprinting Kessler, who laid the ball off the glass and into the basket. Kessler’s shot gave Utah an 18-12 lead.

At the end of the first quarter, the Jazz owned a 32-24 advantage on the scoreboard. During the first 12 minutes of game time, George recorded four points, two assists, and two steals in nine minutes on the court. Kessler added four points on 2-2 field goals, one rebound, and an assist in six minutes of action.

This season, George is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game. Kessler came into the night averaging 8.6 points per game on 54.1 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against New Orleans is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Pelicans vs. Jazz

Markkanen Out As Jazz Host Pelicans

The Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they host the Pelicans on Monday night.

Markkanen missed Saturday’s Jazz win over the same Pelicans team 105-100.

Jordan Clarkson returns to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

Jazz Look For Consecutive Wins Over The Pelicans

The Jazz will look to record their second two-game winning streak of the season when they host New Orleans after snapping a four-game losing skid over the weekend.

New Orleans led the Jazz by nine entering the final period but were outscored 37-23 during the fourth quarter.

Collin Sexton scored 16 points to lead the Jazz while Walker Kessler returned to the lineup after missing seven games with an elbow strain, recording an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Markkanen will miss the game with what the Jazz are calling a left hamstring strain.

Williamson Back For Pelicans

Zion Williamson will return to the Pelicans roster after missing Saturday’s contest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Williamson is the Pelicans’ second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram at 23.2 points per game.

New Orleans is 8-5 with Williamson in the rotation and just 1-3 when he sits, including Saturday’s loss to the Jazz.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy who are both recovering from long-term injuries.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

