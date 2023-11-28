On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Roosevelt police officer hurt in collision with wrong-way driver

Nov 27, 2023, 8:03 PM

FILE — A Roosevelt police officer received minor injuries Sunday while trying to stop a wrong-way...

FILE — A Roosevelt police officer received minor injuries Sunday while trying to stop a wrong-way driver.  (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

ROOSEVELT — The Roosevelt Police Department says one its officers suffered minor injuries Sunday, while trying to stop a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

In a news release, police say the wrong-way driver was traveling in the Fruitland area. Police attempted to locate the vehicle as multiple motorists reported the same vehicle traveling toward Roosevelt.

Eventually, the vehicle was located on Highway 40 near Moon Lake Electric. Police say the vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes. One officer attempted to stop the driver by putting in his patrol car in the eastbound lanes with its lights on. However, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle veered around the officer’s car and into center turn lane, and then back into the eastbound lane.

A short time later, the vehicle collided head-on with a second patrol car. The officer suffered minor injuries, and was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. It is not clear why the driver was driving in the wrong direction.

“Often actions from officers go unnoticed and at times we take for granted what our officers actually do to protect the citizens of our city,” said Roosevelt Mayor Mark J. Watkins in the news release. “I am impressed daily with the selfless actions of RPD officers and what they do for our citizens.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Idaho State Police say a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86 was weather-r...

Mark Jones

Only minor injuries reported in 30-vehicle crash west of Pocatello

The Idaho State Police say a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86 was weather-related. 

2 hours ago

A Logan musician who had a traumatic brain injury and lost the ability and drive to make music is t...

Peter Rosen

Musician returning to stage following a traumatic brain injury

A Logan musician who had a traumatic brain injury and lost the ability and drive to make music is taking the stage again, thanks, in part, to his bandmates.

3 hours ago

Sean Reyes...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Lawsuit accuses AG Sean Reyes of intimidating critic of Tim Ballard, OUR

A lawsuit filed against Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on Monday alleges he engaged in witness tampering and intimidated a critic of Operation Underground Railroad and its founder Tim Ballard when she brought complaints against the anti-sex trafficking organization.

3 hours ago

A Salt Lake City woman spends year-round getting ready for Christmas by collecting hundreds of toys...

Mike Anderson

Salt Lake City woman prepares year-round for Christmas to help less fortunate

A Salt Lake City woman spends year-round getting ready for Christmas by collecting hundreds of toys for less-fortunate children.

4 hours ago

Plans for The Point. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

New expansive construction plans for point of the mountain announced

Construction for a new living and working community is set to start in Draper where the state prison once stood at the point of the mountain. The new area will be known as The Point.

4 hours ago

Utah's Dakota came down with a mysterious illness that some believe is related to a national dog re...

Shelby Lofton and Larry D. Curtis

No official cases of canine illness reported in Utah, but symptoms showing up in sick dogs

Bryant Cunningham has watched his four-footed friend, a charcoal Labrador named Dakota, suffer from an illness for weeks.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Roosevelt police officer hurt in collision with wrong-way driver