Roosevelt police officer hurt in collision with wrong-way driver

ROOSEVELT — The Roosevelt Police Department says one its officers suffered minor injuries Sunday, while trying to stop a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

In a news release, police say the wrong-way driver was traveling in the Fruitland area. Police attempted to locate the vehicle as multiple motorists reported the same vehicle traveling toward Roosevelt.

Eventually, the vehicle was located on Highway 40 near Moon Lake Electric. Police say the vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes. One officer attempted to stop the driver by putting in his patrol car in the eastbound lanes with its lights on. However, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle veered around the officer’s car and into center turn lane, and then back into the eastbound lane.

A short time later, the vehicle collided head-on with a second patrol car. The officer suffered minor injuries, and was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. It is not clear why the driver was driving in the wrong direction.

“Often actions from officers go unnoticed and at times we take for granted what our officers actually do to protect the citizens of our city,” said Roosevelt Mayor Mark J. Watkins in the news release. “I am impressed daily with the selfless actions of RPD officers and what they do for our citizens.”