Only minor injuries reported in 30-vehicle crash west of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86.

According to the ISP, the incident occurred near milepost 56 west around 8 a.m. The ISP says roughly 30 vehicles were involved in the crash. The vehicles collided with other vehicles in front of them, creating a chain reaction.

However, only a few people were transported to local hospitals by ambulance and personal vehicles with minor injuries.

The ISP says a thick layer of fog covered parts of the interstate, which reduced visibility in a short amount of time.

Traffic on I-86 was blocked between exits 56 and 59 for roughly seven hours as the scene was cleared.