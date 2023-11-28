Only minor injuries reported in 30-vehicle crash west of Pocatello
Nov 27, 2023, 8:21 PM | Updated: 8:44 pm
(Idaho State Police)
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86.
According to the ISP, the incident occurred near milepost 56 west around 8 a.m. The ISP says roughly 30 vehicles were involved in the crash. The vehicles collided with other vehicles in front of them, creating a chain reaction.
However, only a few people were transported to local hospitals by ambulance and personal vehicles with minor injuries.
The ISP says a thick layer of fog covered parts of the interstate, which reduced visibility in a short amount of time.
Traffic on I-86 was blocked between exits 56 and 59 for roughly seven hours as the scene was cleared.