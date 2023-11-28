On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Only minor injuries reported in 30-vehicle crash west of Pocatello

Nov 27, 2023, 8:21 PM | Updated: 8:44 pm

The Idaho State Police say a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86 was weather-r...

The Idaho State Police say a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86 was weather-related.  (Idaho State Police)

(Idaho State Police)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86.

According to the ISP, the incident occurred near milepost 56 west around 8 a.m. The ISP says roughly 30 vehicles were involved in the crash. The vehicles collided with other vehicles in front of them, creating a chain reaction.

However, only a few people were transported to local hospitals by ambulance and personal vehicles with minor injuries.

The ISP says a thick layer of fog covered parts of the interstate, which reduced visibility in a short amount of time.

Traffic on I-86 was blocked between exits 56 and 59 for roughly seven hours as the scene was cleared.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

FILE — A Roosevelt police officer received minor injuries Sunday while trying to stop a wrong-way...

Mark Jones

Roosevelt police officer hurt in collision with wrong-way driver

The Roosevelt Police Department says one its officers suffered minor injuries Sunday, while trying to stop a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

2 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Deseret Ne...

Mark Jones and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Man hit by semitruck, killed near Moab

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person is dead following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday evening near Moab.

2 days ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Southbound I-15 shutdown Saturday following one-vehicle crash

Southbound Interstate 15 was closed for a time Saturday afternoon in Davis County following a one-vehicle crash.

2 days ago

Debris scattered around poles in customs plaza...

Associated Press

FBI ends investigation of car wreck at Niagara Falls bridge, no indication of terrorism

The FBI has ended its investigation of a fiery car wreck that killed two people at a border checkpoint in Niagara Falls after finding no evidence that it was a terror attack, easing a period of high tensions as Americans headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.

4 days ago

12-year-old Efraim Carreon was killed after colliding with a car on a dirt bike in Grantsville, Uta...

Andrew Adams

Family remembers 12-year-old killed on a dirt bike in Grantsville

A family remembers their 12-year-old boy who was killed while riding a dirt bike, colliding with a car in Grantsville.

5 days ago

11th and Harrison...

Katija Stjepovic

City begins safety improvements at 11th and Harrison

Salt Lake City has been working hard, trying to make intersections safer for our children and students.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Only minor injuries reported in 30-vehicle crash west of Pocatello