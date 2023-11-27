Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Throws Down Poster Dunk On Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George got the crowd out of their seats with a monster slam dunk during the first half of Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Keyonte George throws down big dunk during Pelicans-Jazz game

The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, November 27.

With 30.1 seconds to go in the first half, George pulled the ball back before flying toward the hoop and throwing it through the cylinder for a poster slam dunk.

George’s jam gave the Jazz a 57-53 lead.

At the break, the Jazz owned a 57-55 lead. During the first half, George had a team-high 12 points on 4-10 field goals.

He also recorded two assists and two steals in 17 minutes.

This season, George is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game.

Utah’s game against New Orleans is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Pelicans vs. Jazz

Markkanen Out As Jazz Host Pelicans

The Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they host the Pelicans on Monday night.

Markkanen missed Saturday’s Jazz win over the same Pelicans team 105-100.

Jordan Clarkson returns to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

Jazz Look For Consecutive Wins Over The Pelicans

The Jazz will look to record their second two-game winning streak of the season when they host New Orleans after snapping a four-game losing skid over the weekend.

New Orleans led the Jazz by nine entering the final period but were outscored 37-23 during the fourth quarter.

Collin Sexton scored 16 points to lead the Jazz while Walker Kessler returned to the lineup after missing seven games with an elbow strain, recording an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Markkanen will miss the game with what the Jazz are calling a left hamstring strain.

Williamson Back For Pelicans

Zion Williamson will return to the Pelicans roster after missing Saturday’s contest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Williamson is the Pelicans’ second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram at 23.2 points per game.

New Orleans is 8-5 with Williamson in the rotation and just 1-3 when he sits, including Saturday’s loss to the Jazz.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy who are both recovering from long-term injuries.

