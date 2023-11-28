On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

A passenger opened an emergency exit and climbed onto a plane’s wing while the aircraft was at the gate

Nov 27, 2023, 8:37 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm

Police responded to a disturbance on plane in New Orleans when a passenger climbed on to a plane's ...

Police responded to a disturbance on plane in New Orleans when a passenger climbed on to a plane's wing at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport. (Zed Webster)

(Zed Webster)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SHAWN NOTTINGHAM, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A man on a Southwest Airlines flight opened an emergency exit door and climbed onto the plane’s wing Sunday while the aircraft was at a gate at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a disturbance at the airport after a 38-year-old man opened the emergency exit door to access the wing and jump out. The plane was stationary and had not departed the gate at the time of the incident, and the man was stopped by personnel on the ground and held until deputies arrived.

Passenger Zed Webster told CNN he heard what sounded like an argument between two passengers across the aisle from him and was concerned they might start a fight. He said he took out his phone and began to record the incident.

As soon as he pressed the record button, Webster said the passenger unlatched the lock to the emergency exit door and jumped out the window. “I was terrified,” he said.

Webster’s video shows several passengers evacuating the plane and rushing through the jetway. Later, the video shows what appears to be an airline employee jumping from the jetway onto the tarmac to assist colleagues in subduing the passenger.

“Not fully aware of his surroundings”

When deputies made contact with the passenger on the tarmac, he appeared “incoherent and not fully aware of his surroundings,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was “transported to a local hospital for evaluation as the deputies believed he was suffering from a mental health emergency,” according to the sheriff’s office statement, and he remains hospitalized.

“There is no indication that the man left anything on the plane, nor was he found in possession of any weapons of any type,” the statement continued. “He is not expected to face any criminal charges locally, however the investigation has been referred to federal authorities. No one was injured during the incident.”

Chris Perry, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, told CNN in an email, “We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our Customers for their inconvenience.”

After a delay, the flight departed using a different aircraft, according to Perry. Webster said the delay was about two hours and the flight arrived in Atlanta shortly before midnight.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter at the arrival of Deng Xiaoping, Deputy Premier of China, in Washington, ...

Christina Maxouris, CNN

Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose in Atlanta today as the world prepares for final farewell

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s motorcade traveled from her small hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta Monday, where she is set to lie in repose for members of the public to pay their respects and share their final goodbyes.

7 hours ago

CNN's Wolf Blitzer talks to Moran Tayar who has family members held hostage in Gaza. (CNN)...

Rob Picheta, Joseph Ataman and Amir Tal, CNN

First testimonies shed light on the conditions endured by Hamas’ Israeli hostages

For more than six weeks, the conditions in which the Israeli hostages captured by Hamas were being held in Gaza were virtually unknown to the outside world.

8 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." Mandatory Credit: Buda Mendes/...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday by sending her ‘Eras Tour’ to streaming

 Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift has announced that her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film” will be available to rent or buy on streaming services.

9 hours ago

File photo:For nearly 10 years, Jiang Hui has been searching for answers as to why the plane carryi...

Nectar Gan and Mengchen Zhang, CNN

Chinese court starts hearing lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines over missing flight MH370

For nearly 10 years, Jiang Hui has been searching for answers as to why the plane carrying his 70-year-old mother back from vacation in Malaysia vanished without trace.

1 day ago

From left, Tahseen Ali Ahmad, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Hisham Awartani. The three students are receivi...

Celina Tebor, Eva McKend, Khalil Abdallah and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Three Palestinian students shot in Vermont

Three Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday evening, prompting calls from civil rights organizations and the victims’ families for authorities to look into possible bias by the attacker.

1 day ago

Meta has been collecting the personal information of children without their parents’ consent. Man...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Meta collected children’s data from Instagram accounts, unsealed court document alleges

Since at least 2019, Meta has knowingly refused to shut down the majority of accounts belonging to children under the age of 13 while collecting their personal information without their parents’ consent.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

A passenger opened an emergency exit and climbed onto a plane’s wing while the aircraft was at the gate