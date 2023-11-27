Jazz Center Walker Kessler Rejects Shots By New Orleans Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler recorded a pair of big blocks during the second half of Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Walker Kessler swats shots by Pelicans

The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, November 27.

With 5:06 remaining in the third quarter, Kessler jumped straight into the air for a swat of Jonas Valančiūnas.

The block kept the scoreboard tied at 76-76.

A few minutes later, New Orleans’ Naji Marshall attempted a four-foot layup before Kessler denied the shot.

19 seconds later, Kessler scored to give Utah an 81-77 lead.

During his first 15 minutes on the court, Kessler had 14 points on 7-8 field goals. He also had three rebounds, one assist, and two blocks.

This season, the Auburn product is averaging 8.6 points per game on 54.1 percent shooting. He’s also averaging 8.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 0.1 steals in 23.7 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against New Orleans is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Pelicans vs. Jazz

Markkanen Out As Jazz Host Pelicans

The Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they host the Pelicans on Monday night.

Markkanen missed Saturday’s Jazz win over the same Pelicans team 105-100.

Jordan Clarkson returns to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

Jazz Look For Consecutive Wins Over The Pelicans

The Jazz will look to record their second two-game winning streak of the season when they host New Orleans after snapping a four-game losing skid over the weekend.

New Orleans led the Jazz by nine entering the final period but were outscored 37-23 during the fourth quarter.

Collin Sexton scored 16 points to lead the Jazz while Walker Kessler returned to the lineup after missing seven games with an elbow strain, recording an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Markkanen will miss the game with what the Jazz are calling a left hamstring strain.

Williamson Back For Pelicans

Zion Williamson will return to the Pelicans roster after missing Saturday’s contest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Williamson is the Pelicans’ second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram at 23.2 points per game.

New Orleans is 8-5 with Williamson in the rotation and just 1-3 when he sits, including Saturday’s loss to the Jazz.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy who are both recovering from long-term injuries.

