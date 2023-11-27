On the Site:
Blog: Jazz Beat Pelicans Behind Career-Night From Keyonte George

Nov 27, 2023, 9:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112 to sweep the two-game series at the Delta Center.

Keyonte George scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Jazz.

The Pelicans were led by Zion Williamson who scored a game-high 26.

First Quarter

John Collins started well after not playing in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win, knocking down two early threes to help space the floor around Omer Yurtseven.

Despite starting in their last outing, Kris Dunn was once again out of the lineup in favor of Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker in the second-unit.

After a miserable shooting performance in the first three quarters of Saturday’s game the Jazz knocked down six first quarter threes, while turning the ball over only twice.

After one the Jazz led the Pelicans 32-24.

Second Quarter

The Pelicans struggled with the Jazz size in the paint having either Yurtseven or Walker Kessler on the floor throughout the first half.

All four Pelicans turnovers in the first 18 minutes were Jazz steals which led to opportunities to get out in transition for easy baskets. The Jazz were able to run well in general against New Orleans.

Keyonte George needed a good shooting night after shooting a combined 12-45 in his last four games. He had been noticeably frustrated on the bench in Saturday’s win after his 3-12 performance, but bounced back by sinking 4-10 in the first half including an incredible dunk on Dyson Daniels.

At the half, the Jazz led the Pelicans 57-55.

Third Quarter

Simone Fontecchio has made the most of his minutes since moving into the starting lineup and is looking like a true NBA rotation player.

That hasn’t always been the case for the young Italian, but even if he doesn’t return to the Jazz after this season, he will likely get multiple offers from other teams.

Somewhat surprisingly, Walker Kessler’s biggest contribution since he returned from injury came on the offensive end where he gave the Jazz a major spark late in the third quarter. His easy baskets were a welcome relief for a team that can fall in love with jump shots.

The Jazz and Pelicans were tied at 88 through three.

Fourth Quarter

Ochai Agbaji hit two big threes in the fourth quarter to give the Jazz a five point lead with 10 minutes left to play. Agbaji struggled in his brief stint in the starting lineup but fared far better after moving back to the bench.

Kelly Olynyk had an extremely difficult night defending Zion Williamson, picking up five fouls in 19 minutes. The Jazz center did have four rebounds and four assists despite going scoreless.

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter on a 10-3 run to build a seven point lead, but the Pelicans answered with a 10-3 run of their own to tie the game at 101 with 5:26 left to play.

The Pelicans had multiple opportunities late in the game to tie or take the lead but failed to convert as the Jazz won 114-112.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

