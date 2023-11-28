Grantsville officials stepping up efforts to avoid another tragedy

GRANTSVILLE — After a crash that left a 12-year-old dirt bike rider dead on a state road just outside of city limits, the mayor said he wanted to step up education and enforcement efforts in town in hopes of avoiding another tragedy in the future.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened Nov. 20 on state Route 138 at around 5:45 p.m. when a Mercedes turned south onto Sun Valley Drive when the 12-year-old on the dirt bike collided with the passenger side of the car.

“The other night just about broke my heart,” Grantsville Mayor Neil Critchlow told KSL TV. “It was just horrible.”

Critchlow, who responded to the scene as one of the town’s volunteer firefighters, said he knew the little boy from going around to schools and educating in his firefighter capacity.

“My son went to school with his mother,” Critchlow said. “We’re all connected some ways in life. It’s just a tragic experience.”

Critchlow said while the city sought ways to show support for the family, he also wanted the city to step up education and enforcement efforts on off-highway vehicles following the collision.

He said the city had already been concerned about other recent issues within city limits including kids riding on motorcycles without helmets and also “popping wheelies and showing off.”

According to Critchlow, Grantsville has rules regarding off-highway vehicle use including that drivers must be certified and must obey the rules of the road.

He also said the vehicles are only supposed to be in areas that access the foothills such as Durfee Street, Clark Street and Cherry Street.

“You can’t ride on this road,” the mayor observed as he stood next to state Route 138. “It’s a state highway and so this isn’t one of those access points.”

The mayor said city leaders would be evaluating other possibilities to ensure safety on city streets and he only hoped to prevent another tragedy like the one on Nov. 20.

“I wish we could go back and reverse everything but we just can’t,” Critchlow said. “Please, everybody just be safe.”