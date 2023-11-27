On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Holds Off Lindenwood For Third Win

Nov 27, 2023, 9:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team held off a second half comeback attempt by the Lindenwood Lions to capture the Trailblazers’ third win of the 2023-24 season.

Utah Tech beats Lindenwood

The Lions hosted the Trailblazers at Hyland Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri on Monday, November 27.

Utah Tech defeated Lindenwood, 73-66.

RELATED STORIES

The Trailblazers collected the victory after a big first half performance carried them to the finish line on the road.

After a back-and-forth opening four minutes of action, the Trailblazers took control of the contest and quickly built a double-digit lead midway through the first half. With 9:17 to go until halftime, the Blazers found themselves in ownership of a 30-12 advantage on the scoreboard.

At the break, Utah Tech owned a 44-31 lead.

In the second half, the Lions came out of the locker room looking to come back against the visiting squad from Southern Utah.

Midway through the second half, Lindenwood had worked its way back to tie the game at 55-55 with 10 minutes left to play. Despite the comeback to tie the game, the Trailblazers didn’t let the Lions take the lead.

Utah Tech closed the contest on an 18-11 run to capture the victory.

The Trailblazers finished the night shooting 47.1 percent overall and 36.8 percent on three-pointers. The Lions shot 34.8 percent from the field, including 26.3 percent on triples.

Tanner Christensen led the Blazers with 20 points on 7-10 field goals. He added nine rebounds and one block. Keenon Cole had 17 points for the Lions.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the win, the Trailblazers improved to a record of 3-3 this season.

RELATED: Utah Tech Fails To Keep Pace With Washington State

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against the Utah Valley Wolverines on December 2 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Men’s Basketball Blows Out Navajo Tech

The Weber State men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss to Colgate by blowing out the visiting Navajo Tech Skyhawks.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Beat Pelicans Behind Career-Night From Keyonte George

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112 to sweep the two-game series at the Delta Center behind 19 points from Keyonte George.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Rejects Shots By New Orleans Pelicans

 Jazz center Walker Kessler recorded a pair of big blocks during the second half of Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Throws Down Poster Dunk On Pelicans

Keyonte George got the crowd out of their seats with a monster slam dunk during the first half of Utah’s game against the Pelicans.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ochai Agbaji Crushes Rim With Slam Dunk During Pelicans-Jazz Game

Ochai Agbaji rocked the rim with a big slam dunk on an alley-oop pass from Talen Horton-Tucker during Utah’s game against the Pelicans.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George’s Steal Leads To Easy Walker Kessler Bucket Against Pelicans

Jazz rookie Keyonte George picked off a pass before feeding the ball to Walker Kessler for an easy bucket against the Pelicans.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Holds Off Lindenwood For Third Win