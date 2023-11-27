Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Holds Off Lindenwood For Third Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team held off a second half comeback attempt by the Lindenwood Lions to capture the Trailblazers’ third win of the 2023-24 season.

Utah Tech beats Lindenwood

The Lions hosted the Trailblazers at Hyland Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri on Monday, November 27.

Utah Tech defeated Lindenwood, 73-66.

The Trailblazers collected the victory after a big first half performance carried them to the finish line on the road.

After a back-and-forth opening four minutes of action, the Trailblazers took control of the contest and quickly built a double-digit lead midway through the first half. With 9:17 to go until halftime, the Blazers found themselves in ownership of a 30-12 advantage on the scoreboard.

At the break, Utah Tech owned a 44-31 lead.

In the second half, the Lions came out of the locker room looking to come back against the visiting squad from Southern Utah.

Midway through the second half, Lindenwood had worked its way back to tie the game at 55-55 with 10 minutes left to play. Despite the comeback to tie the game, the Trailblazers didn’t let the Lions take the lead.

Utah Tech closed the contest on an 18-11 run to capture the victory.

Clutch. Buckets. Tanner Christensen takes the team-lead for points with 18 thanks to a HUGE score late in this one. We’re up five now with just over 90 seconds to go.#UtahTechBlazers | #UniteTheFamily x #IntoTheStorm pic.twitter.com/DYUrd26WeF — Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) November 28, 2023

The Trailblazers finished the night shooting 47.1 percent overall and 36.8 percent on three-pointers. The Lions shot 34.8 percent from the field, including 26.3 percent on triples.

Tanner Christensen led the Blazers with 20 points on 7-10 field goals. He added nine rebounds and one block. Keenon Cole had 17 points for the Lions.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the win, the Trailblazers improved to a record of 3-3 this season.

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against the Utah Valley Wolverines on December 2 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

