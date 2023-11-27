On the Site:
Weber State Men’s Basketball Blows Out Navajo Tech

Nov 27, 2023, 10:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss to Colgate by blowing out the visiting Navajo Tech Skyhawks.

Weber State beats Navajo Tech

The Wildcats hosted the Skyhawks at Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah on Monday, November 27.

Weber State beat Navajo Tech, 107-45.

15 seconds into the evening, KJ Cunningham hit a three-pointer to get things started for the Wildcats. A couple of minutes later, Navajo Tech’s Albrandon Byjoe hit a triple to tie the game at 3-3.

A minute after Byjoe’s shot, Cunningham connected on another shot from beyond the arc to put Weber State ahead on the scoreboard, 6-3. The Wildcats took control and cruised from that point on.

By halftime, the Wildcats had built their lead to 51-17.

After the break, Weber State poured on 56 more points compared to only 28 by the Skyhawks.

Weber State ended the contest shooting 51.6 percent from the field, including 44.1 percent from downtown. Navajo Tech shot 28.8 percent overall and 19.0 percent from distance.

Five Wildcats reached double figures in scoring. Steven Verplancken led the Wildcats with 19 points on 6-9 shooting.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats moved to a 4-2 record.

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Utah Valley Wolverines on December 5 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Weber State Men’s Basketball Blows Out Navajo Tech