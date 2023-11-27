On the Site:
Gabe Madsen, Rollie Worster Shine For Utah Men’s Basketball Against St. Mary’s

Nov 27, 2023, 11:09 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MORAGA, CA. – The Runnin’ Utes were back on the road after a week off, this time traveling to California to take on the St. Mary’s Gaels where Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster shined.

By halftime the Utes were in a dead heat with the Gaels tied at 38. However, it was the second half where Utah came alive largely thanks to Madsen and Worster, posting a final score of 78–71 in the Utes’ favor.

Utah will be back in Salt Lake later this week playing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Delta Center on Thursday, November 30. That game will tip-off at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Men Stats Leaders

  • Scoring Leader: Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster- 17 points
  • Rebound Leader: Rollie Worster and Branden Carlson- 7 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Branden Carlson– 3 assists

Madsen went 6 of 11 from the paint, 2 of 5 from the three, and 3 of 3 from the line to earn his team high 17 points. Madsen was also good for three rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes of play.

Worster also posted 17 total points that he racked up going 6 of 16 from the field, 2 of 4 from the three, and 3-4 from the line. Additionally, Worster was tied for the team leader in rebounds with seven, along with one assist in 32 minutes of play.

Cole Bajema rounded out Utah’s top scorers for the night with 14 going 3-6 from the field, 2-4 from the three, and 6-9 from the line.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utes were 44% from the field, 41% from the three, and 74% from the line shooting against St. Mary’s.

Utah collected 33 team rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks, and five steals against the Gaels while also being opportunistic adding 12 points off of nine St. Mary’s turnovers.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSLSports Feed

Jazz Go Big, Sweep Pelicans In Two-Game Home Series

The Utah Jazz strung together back-to-back wins for only the second time this season after downing the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112.

57 minutes ago

Weber State Men’s Basketball Blows Out Navajo Tech

The Weber State men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss to Colgate by blowing out the visiting Navajo Tech Skyhawks.

2 hours ago

Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Holds Off Lindenwood For Third Win

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team held off a second half comeback attempt by the Lindenwood Lions to capture the Trailblazers' third win.

2 hours ago

Blog: Jazz Beat Pelicans Behind Career-Night From Keyonte George

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112 to sweep the two-game series at the Delta Center behind 19 points from Keyonte George.

3 hours ago

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Rejects Shots By New Orleans Pelicans

 Jazz center Walker Kessler recorded a pair of big blocks during the second half of Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

3 hours ago

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Throws Down Poster Dunk On Pelicans

Keyonte George got the crowd out of their seats with a monster slam dunk during the first half of Utah’s game against the Pelicans.

4 hours ago

