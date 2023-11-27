Gabe Madsen, Rollie Worster Shine For Utah Men’s Basketball Against St. Mary’s

MORAGA, CA. – The Runnin’ Utes were back on the road after a week off, this time traveling to California to take on the St. Mary’s Gaels where Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster shined.

By halftime the Utes were in a dead heat with the Gaels tied at 38. However, it was the second half where Utah came alive largely thanks to Madsen and Worster, posting a final score of 78–71 in the Utes’ favor.

Utah will be back in Salt Lake later this week playing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Delta Center on Thursday, November 30. That game will tip-off at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Nice win for the #RunninUtes tonight on the road against St. Mary’s, 78-71 Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster came up big for the #Utes. #GoUtes #LightTheU — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 28, 2023

Utah Men Stats Leaders

Scoring Leader: Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster- 17 points

Rebound Leader: Rollie Worster and Branden Carlson- 7 rebounds

Assists Leader: Branden Carlson– 3 assists

Madsen went 6 of 11 from the paint, 2 of 5 from the three, and 3 of 3 from the line to earn his team high 17 points. Madsen was also good for three rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes of play.

Worster also posted 17 total points that he racked up going 6 of 16 from the field, 2 of 4 from the three, and 3-4 from the line. Additionally, Worster was tied for the team leader in rebounds with seven, along with one assist in 32 minutes of play.

Worster with a little english for the bucket!!!! pic.twitter.com/SpuK4luSno — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) November 28, 2023

Cole Bajema rounded out Utah’s top scorers for the night with 14 going 3-6 from the field, 2-4 from the three, and 6-9 from the line.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utes were 44% from the field, 41% from the three, and 74% from the line shooting against St. Mary’s.

Utah collected 33 team rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks, and five steals against the Gaels while also being opportunistic adding 12 points off of nine St. Mary’s turnovers.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports