On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah family stranded while cutting Christmas tree rescued by strangers

Nov 28, 2023, 7:49 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

GRANTSVILLE — A family is thanking the good Samaritans who rescued them in the mountains after the family became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree. The family had gone up a 4×4 road into the Stansbury Mountains west of Grantsville.

Complete strangers who heard about the family’s desperate situation worked to track them down in the hills and help them out.

On Sunday morning, Ricky Poarch and his son’s family took off for a fun family excursion with Bureau of Land Management permits in hand to find and cut down two Christmas trees — one for Poarch and his wife, and the other for his son and grandkids.

Poarch enjoyed the experience of getting out in the snowy woods.

“I think it was great to get out with my son, walking around like we did, and my daughter-in-law and my grandkids,” he said.

The family had driven up in two different trucks past a popular shooting area and a few miles up a narrow 4×4 road to a pre-picked spot to look for trees.

Just after 1 p.m., with two trees in tow, they got ready to head back down toward home.

“When I started going, I just kind of started going sideways instead of forward,” Poarch recounted. He said the snow had melted under his warm truck, then refroze. His truck slipped off the road, and he wasn’t able to back up. “And before I knew it, I was just kind of off the side of the road and up against a great big boulder. Couldn’t go nowhere.”

His son Jeremy and daughter-in-law Sadie Poarch were in their truck behind Ricky Poarch, with their two children and one of their nieces. They couldn’t get around Ricky Poarch on the narrow road.

They too, became stranded.

“I had my phone like, where am I?” Sadie Poarch said. She got out and had to walk up the hill to get a call through to her sister-in-law Miranda Poarch, while the men began to use a shovel to try to dig around Ricky’s truck.

They had an emergency kit, shovel, and other supplies, but didn’t have a winch or strap.

“Find someone, like we need help!” Sadie Poarch told Miranda. “We’re stuck, here’s our coordinates. Like, please send help.”

Miranda Poarch, whose daughter was up there with them, said she began to panic.

She posted in the Tooele County 411 Facebook group to see if anyone could make the rescue.

“Within minutes, I had people commenting and asking where they were,” Miranda Poarch said. “And so I started messaging people, telling them, you know, giving them the coordinates of where they were.”

Poarch said her post filled up with around 40 comments of people offering to help.

A few community members experienced in off-road recovery headed up the mountain, determined to find the family.

Meanwhile, daylight was turning to dusk. The family had been stranded for a few hours, and Ricky and Jeremy Poarch were still trying to dig out.

“I was in my truck just like, please, someone send a miracle! Like it’s getting dark. I have three kids with me,” Sadie Poarch said. “Please, someone send a miracle right now.”

Right on cue, a miracle did arrive in the form of a few Jeeps, part of the same crew. They rolled up with winches and tow straps, ready to get Ricky Poarch’s truck unstuck.

Ricky and Sadie Poarch said they each breathed a huge sigh of relief.

“I haven’t felt that kind of relief for a while. It was really relieving,” Ricky Poarch expressed.

After looping a strap around a tree, they used their winches to wiggle Poarch’s truck back onto the road.

“I was just in tears of gratitude,” Sadie Poarch said. “And we tried to think of them. We tried to give them money, we tried to get them soda or a case of beer, do something, you know, like let us thank you.”

She explained that the humble group wouldn’t accept anything in return.

Miranda Poarch was able to post the happy update that her family was rescued and back home for the night.

“Everyone was just asking for updates, if they got out, if they still needed help,” she said. “It was very reassuring.”

The family made it down just as it was getting dark, thankful for the group who came to save them, and for the Tooele community for coming together to make sure they were safe.

“You just can’t say thank you enough,” Ricky Poarch said. “You really can’t.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An irrigation control wheel to allow or prevent water from running through ditches...

Dan Rascon and Larry D. Curtis

Great Salt Lake: Utah farmers adapting to survive drought, changing water laws

According to the USDA, more than 500 Utah farms went out of business between 2017 and 2022 while Utah goes through decades of drought. New Utah laws change a long-standing policy of 'use it or lose it.'

5 minutes ago

After a crash that left a 12-year-old dirt bike rider dead on a state road just outside of city lim...

Andrew Adams

Grantsville officials stepping up efforts to avoid another tragedy

After a crash that left a 12-year-old dirt bike rider dead on a state road just outside of city limits, the mayor said he wanted to step up education and enforcement efforts in town in hopes of avoiding another tragedy in the future.

13 hours ago

The Idaho State Police say a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86 was weather-r...

Mark Jones

Only minor injuries reported in 30-vehicle crash west of Pocatello

The Idaho State Police say a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 86 was weather-related. 

15 hours ago

FILE — A Roosevelt police officer received minor injuries Sunday while trying to stop a wrong-way...

Mark Jones

Roosevelt police officer hurt in collision with wrong-way driver

The Roosevelt Police Department says one its officers suffered minor injuries Sunday, while trying to stop a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

15 hours ago

A Logan musician who had a traumatic brain injury and lost the ability and drive to make music is t...

Peter Rosen

Musician returning to stage following a traumatic brain injury

A Logan musician who had a traumatic brain injury and lost the ability and drive to make music is taking the stage again, thanks, in part, to his bandmates.

16 hours ago

Sean Reyes...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Lawsuit accuses AG Sean Reyes of intimidating critic of Tim Ballard, OUR

A lawsuit filed against Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on Monday alleges he engaged in witness tampering and intimidated a critic of Operation Underground Railroad and its founder Tim Ballard when she brought complaints against the anti-sex trafficking organization.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah family stranded while cutting Christmas tree rescued by strangers