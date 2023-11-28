On the Site:
Kyle Whittingham, Morgan Scalley Remember Safety Anthony White

Nov 28, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah football safety Anthony White passed away last week after a battle with cancer. He was just 42 years old.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley both paid their respects to their Ute brother. Whittingham was the defensive coordinator when White was on the team and recruited him out of high school. Scalley was teammates with White at the time.

Those who knew White best described him as ambitious, driven, and kind among other adjectives. In addition to being a safety on the Utah football team, White was also elected Student Body Vice President in 2003.

What Kyle Whittingham Said About Anthony White

Whittingham took to X to express his sadness and condolences to White’s family.

Anthony White was one of the most caring people the world had to offer. He epitomized a perfect teammate – unselfish, coachable, hardworking & always first in line to give back. He meant a great deal to me personally & the Utah football program. Our hearts go out to his family.

What Morgan Scalley Said About Anthony White

Scalley posted to X on November 24 of White’s impact and light.

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of my old teammate and friend, Anthony White. Anthony had a smile that would light up a room, a heart that was matched by very few, and an energy that drew others to him. He was an amazing father and husband, and he will be missed dearly.

From Utah Safety To Coach, Anthony White Made An Impact

After White’s playing days wrapped up, he took to coaching both at the high school and junior college levels where he found success on and off the field.

In 2021 he was hired as Santa Ana College’s head coach where he remained until his death.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.

